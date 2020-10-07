‘No messing around from Chris’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton eyes PL player transfer

Nottingham Forest fans have been given some much-needed positive news after The Athletic confirmed that new manager Chris Hughton wants to begin his reign at the City Ground with the signing of Anthony Knockaert from Fulham.

Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday and will be trying to boost moral in NG2 after four successive Championship defeats left Forest pointless heading into the international break and ensured their worst league start for 66 years.

Knockaert joined the Cottagers on loan last summer before making the deal permanent in July, but has struggled to show his best form in West London and hasn’t played a since minute of Premier League football since the Whites were promoted – with all three of his appearances this term coming in the EFL Cup.

Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 12 Lewis Grabban signed for Forest from Aston Villa True False

And now, Forest are interested in signing the Frenchman, whose been promoted to the topflight on three separate occasions with three different clubs – one of which came under the guidance of Hughton whilst the pair were at Brighton in 2016-2017.

Knockaert scored 15 league goals during that season, whilst also adding eight assists which saw him named as Championship Player of the Year.

Forest fans were clearly happy with the transfer link as you can see by some of their best responses to the news below.

All that honesty and doom and gloom, and you drop this nugget…. he would improve us greatly — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) October 7, 2020

They were together at Brighton… I think he liked him. — Steven Jones (@JonesyDons) October 7, 2020

Exactly who I’ve been wanting Forest to sign for years and years! Top drawer signing if it comes off! 👊 — Anthony Kennett✌️ (@anthony_kennett) October 7, 2020

What a first signing that will be for hughton 👌🏻 — Dazmuss80 (@dazmuss80) October 7, 2020

Would be a great signing. Exactly what we need and they know each other too. Perfect. — David Gratton (@Gratollini) October 7, 2020

No messing about from Chris — Kieran (@ParkerKieran_) October 7, 2020

He is a class player, championship is definitely his level to excel at — Unique Treble (@Unique_Treble) October 7, 2020