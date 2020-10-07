Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘No messing around from Chris’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton eyes PL player transfer

Nottingham Forest fans have been given some much-needed positive news after The Athletic confirmed that new manager Chris Hughton wants to begin his reign at the City Ground with the signing of Anthony Knockaert from Fulham.

Hughton replaced Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday and will be trying to boost moral in NG2 after four successive Championship defeats left Forest pointless heading into the international break and ensured their worst league start for 66 years.

Knockaert joined the Cottagers on loan last summer before making the deal permanent in July, but has struggled to show his best form in West London and hasn’t played a since minute of Premier League football since the Whites were promoted – with all three of his appearances this term coming in the EFL Cup.

And now, Forest are interested in signing the Frenchman, whose been promoted to the topflight on three separate occasions with three different clubs – one of which came under the guidance of Hughton whilst the pair were at Brighton in 2016-2017.

Knockaert scored 15 league goals during that season, whilst also adding eight assists which saw him named as Championship Player of the Year.

