Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

‘No messing about’, ‘A signal of intent’ – These Blackpool fans are excited as deal for prolific attacker confirmed

Published

1 min ago

on

Blackpool have announced the signing of Shayne Lavery, with the attacker signing an initial two-year deal after joining from Linfield.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at international level by Northern Ireland, scored 30 goals as the Blues secured a domestic league and cup double this season.

Such form caught the eye, so an exit felt inevitable and it’s Blackpool who have won the race for Lavery’s signature, with his arrival confirmed today.

Given his outstanding record in Northern Ireland, along with the fact he is still a young player, it’s fair to say that many fans are excited about the impact the forward can make in the Championship and moving forward.

It also capped off what has been a busy day for the Seasiders, as they also brought in Reece James and Daniel Grimshaw.

Which club did Blackpool sell each of these 20 players to?

1 of 20

Who did Ben Burgess leave Blackpool for in 2011?

But, Lavery’s arrival seemed to really please the support and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No messing about’, ‘A signal of intent’ – These Blackpool fans are excited as deal for prolific attacker confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: