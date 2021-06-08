‘No messing about’, ‘A signal of intent’ – These Blackpool fans are excited as deal for prolific attacker confirmed

Blackpool have announced the signing of Shayne Lavery, with the attacker signing an initial two-year deal after joining from Linfield.

📝 Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery agrees Blackpool move. https://t.co/udA2a7Vc47 pic.twitter.com/yOPsJxCshh — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) June 8, 2021

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at international level by Northern Ireland, scored 30 goals as the Blues secured a domestic league and cup double this season.

Such form caught the eye, so an exit felt inevitable and it’s Blackpool who have won the race for Lavery’s signature, with his arrival confirmed today.

Given his outstanding record in Northern Ireland, along with the fact he is still a young player, it’s fair to say that many fans are excited about the impact the forward can make in the Championship and moving forward.

It also capped off what has been a busy day for the Seasiders, as they also brought in Reece James and Daniel Grimshaw.

But, Lavery’s arrival seemed to really please the support and here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

OMG YES!!!!!!! Now THATS a signal of intent!! Buzzing about this, must’ve been tons of interest from other clubs!! https://t.co/SCHcFBthsu — BramTheBlackpoolFan (@BramTheBpoolFan) June 8, 2021

Three in one day… start as we mean to go on #UTMP https://t.co/dl9OqqFznd — Nathan Cowburn (@nathancowburn89) June 8, 2021

3 signings in 1 day! Really excited by this one. His goalscoring record is incredible. What. A. Club. 🍊🧡👏 https://t.co/n7kkNuHZki — Rossendale Seasider (@RozzySeasider) June 8, 2021

Absolutely no messing about 🍊👊 https://t.co/JA4GnCVxph — Michael Roscoe (@MichaelRoscoe18) June 8, 2021

Good to have you on board Shayne. I doubt there will be a harder working front 2 than Lavery and Yates in the Championship! 🍊🍊🍊 — Sean Brookes (@53BFC53) June 8, 2021