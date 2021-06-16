‘No manager, no technical director, hardly any players…’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to club announcement

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Brom have announced they are freezing early bird season ticket prices for another year, with the club potentially being able to welcome back a higher number of Baggies fans next season.

However, supporters of the recently relegated side are yet to find out who will be on the touchline at the Hawthorns for their upcoming Championship campaign, with many candidates coming and going including David Wagner who now manages Young Boys in Switzerland.

There has been further turmoil at the club in the last few days, with Technical Director Luke Dowling leaving West Brom in the midst of their managerial recruitment process. However, one bit of good news for supporters is the fact Matheus Pereira will not be leaving on a cut-price deal, according to the Express and Star.

With the 2021/22 campaign coming down the tracks, West Brom fans can now secure their seat at the Hawthorns as the Midlands side look to regain promotion to the Premier League.

Adult season tickets are on sale for £329, totalling around £14 per game and under 11s can see their team in home action throughout the campaign for £49. This will be welcomed news to many fans who support the Twenty’s Plenty campaign not just for away fans, but for home supporters too.

But with no permanent manager in place and the club yet to make a summer signing so far as a result, how do West Brom fans feel about this latest news on tickets? Let’s take a look at some of their reaction.


