‘No manager, no technical director, hardly any players…’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to club announcement

West Brom have announced they are freezing early bird season ticket prices for another year, with the club potentially being able to welcome back a higher number of Baggies fans next season.

However, supporters of the recently relegated side are yet to find out who will be on the touchline at the Hawthorns for their upcoming Championship campaign, with many candidates coming and going including David Wagner who now manages Young Boys in Switzerland.

There has been further turmoil at the club in the last few days, with Technical Director Luke Dowling leaving West Brom in the midst of their managerial recruitment process. However, one bit of good news for supporters is the fact Matheus Pereira will not be leaving on a cut-price deal, according to the Express and Star.

With the 2021/22 campaign coming down the tracks, West Brom fans can now secure their seat at the Hawthorns as the Midlands side look to regain promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom quiz: Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

Adult season tickets are on sale for £329, totalling around £14 per game and under 11s can see their team in home action throughout the campaign for £49. This will be welcomed news to many fans who support the Twenty’s Plenty campaign not just for away fans, but for home supporters too.

But with no permanent manager in place and the club yet to make a summer signing so far as a result, how do West Brom fans feel about this latest news on tickets? Let’s take a look at some of their reaction.

Maybe the club should start spending their own money before they have the nerve to start asking us for ours — Sam (@sammight_say) June 16, 2021

£329 for a Season Ticket is exceptionally good value for a team that will be winning a lot more than we’re losing. £14.30 a game. It costs £10 for a Cinema Ticket nowadays. Can’t wait to make up for the season we’ve not been there. #Wba pic.twitter.com/YlVWZlRxc6 — AllAlbionFans (@AllAlbionFans) June 16, 2021

Fair play to the club for doing this. — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) June 16, 2021

We'll all moan

We'll all contemplate not renewing

We'll all then renew. Being Baggies is for life not just for Christmas.#AlbionThat. https://t.co/trXTJLPIzU — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) June 16, 2021

very quick (and easy!) to criticise the club at the moment but I’m happy with this.. wouldn’t have put it past them to try and rise prices saying we’re getting more games 🤣 https://t.co/S6WYTyZFjy — Rachel Catherine (@x_RachelC) June 16, 2021

We all know I’m gonna have to buy one even though we’ve got no manager or players 🙆🏻‍♂️🥴 https://t.co/4mN4XpiPPe — Jonathan Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) June 16, 2021

Very, very quick to slam the club when you screw up, but fair play for keeping prices consistent again — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddock_16) June 16, 2021

Try telling us what’s going on first before asking for our money. No manager, no technical director, hardly any players… we’re not customers — Luke Millichamp (@luke_millichamp) June 16, 2021