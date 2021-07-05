‘No loyalty whatsoever’ – These Sheffield United fans react as ex-player’s new club is confirmed

Rangers have moved to sign former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram on a three-year deal, with this addition being announced by the Scottish Premiership champions this afternoon.

With his deal at Bramall Lane running out last week, his departure looked likely from the moment he rejected a new contract back in October and was officially announced at the start of June, leaving the midfielder without a club for a month before linking up with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Lundstram first joined the Blades from Oxford United after their promotion to the Championship back in 2017 and helped the club to secure a place in the top half of the league before firing them to promotion the following season.

He was also part of a side that finished eighth in the Premier League during a glorious 2019/20 campaign where they flirted with Europe, before their decline as they finished bottom of the table last term.

Despite going through many highs and lows with the club and the impressive appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic, Lundstram didn’t change his mind on the contract offer and departed, much to the disappointment of Blades fans who thought he may have been more committed to the cause after making 28 Premier League appearances last season.

But now this news has been confirmed, how do they feel about the midfielder’s move now they’ve had a chance to reflect on his time at Bramall Lane? Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Advantage Celtic — Alfredo (@alfredo1889) July 5, 2021

How long till Gerrard regrets this signing? One month? — Scott Mather (@ScottMather2) July 5, 2021

At least he can’t have game of his life against us — Phil (@MockneyBlade) July 5, 2021

Good riddance — Craig Platts (@platts_craig) July 5, 2021

Chasing nothing but money, has no loyalty whatsoever — CARPETBEAST (@carpetbeast) July 5, 2021

Good riddance! Looking at the excited reaction from their fans they're gonna be very disappointed 🤣 — Carly Lou (@CarlyLWragg) July 5, 2021

“I’ll go and play in the Scottish league to challenge myself against better players…” Said. Nobody. Ever. 👀 #sufc #twitterblades — 𝚂𝙷𝙾𝚁𝙴𝙷𝙰𝙼 𝚂𝚃. 𝙼𝙰𝙶𝙽𝙸𝙵𝙸𝚀𝚄𝙴 (@shorehamst) July 5, 2021