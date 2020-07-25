‘No’, ‘Liability’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react as Whites urged to move for Man City man

talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has urged Leeds United to sign Manchester City defender John Stones on loan if they’re unable to bring Ben White back next term, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

White has been a key man for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this term and was integral in helping them win the Championship and secure Premier League promotion.

The 22-year-old joined on loan from Brighton last summer and has featured in every game this term – helping the Whites concede the fewest goals and keep the most clean sheets in the division.

The Seagulls have outlined their determination to keep the defender on their books but it is understood a number of Premier League sides, including Leeds, are keen on him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Durham has highlighted Stones as a potential option should they miss out on White and indicated that it would be a move that fits all parties.

He explained: “I do believe in the Leeds thing. Now, a lot of people will look at this sand say ‘They’ve just got promoted.’

“There’s no way a guy who was starting in a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League semi-final in the last two years and won two titles is going to go from Man City to Leeds.

“But, the loan move is exactly what I was thinking. Leeds have had Ben White, who has been on loan from Brighton.

“If they can get him, then obviously they go for him. Because he’s been with them for a year and Bielsa loves him, the fans love him and he is a terrific player who can play centre-back or in midfield.

“So if that happens, this really isn’t a debate. However, if they can’t get Ben White because I think bigger clubs are sniffing around, I think a loan move to take John Stones back to his home county of Yorkshire might be the way forward.

“Because look at what Bielsa does with players; improves them. Now, we know John Stones is capable of quality, but he needs that right coaching and the right man-management.

“And I am absolutely convinced that after a season with Bielsa at Leeds United, he would come out of it next May a million dollars and a much better player than he is now.”

Stones has struggled to lock down a place in Man City’s first team this term – featuring just 16 times in the Premier League.

The suggestion that the Whites should move for the 26-year-old has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

John Stones is a liability anyway — James 🏆 (@YorkshireJAMES1) July 24, 2020

I’ll leave Bielsa to the “urging “.. thanks anyway — Mr P… MBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💙💛⚽🎱 (@lordofmymanor) July 24, 2020

No thanks, we’ve got Pascal Struijk and Oliver Casey! — Nick Calvert (@TriggerCalvert) July 24, 2020

Yes ok — mark stewart (@postyboymark) July 24, 2020

No — Zipper ⭐ (@TheMagpie009) July 24, 2020

No. — Tom McBride 🏆 (@Tom_McBrideLUFC) July 24, 2020