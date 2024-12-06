Former Birmingham City captain Stephen Carr has stated that there is "no issue" behind the potential sanctioning of a loan exit for centre-back Dion Sanderson in the upcoming January transfer window.

The full-back who donned the famous Royal Blue between February 2009 and May 2013 on no less than 121 occasions whilst also leading the club to an EFL Cup success in February 2011 against Arsenal, believes that current boss, Chris Davies, has already earned such trust from all connected with Blues to make such key decisions.

So far this season, Birmingham have found themselves in a position which many expected them to be in as a result of hefty backing from ownership group, Knighthead Capital Management, with a 2-0 win against Stockport County in B9 on Wednesday night taking them to within three points of the League One summit.

Davies' side have shown multiple facets to their game this season, which has included a number of resolute defensive displays from the likes of Krystian Bielik, Christoph Klarer, Ben Davies and Alex Cochrane in particular.

This has subsequently put Sanderson's nose out of joint, which has led to speculation over his future at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in recent weeks.

Stephen Carr issues Birmingham City verdict involving Dion Sanderson

Sanderson enjoyed an impressive second loan spell with Blues under John Eustace in the 2022/23 campaign, which led to a £2m fee being garnered after Tom Wagner's takeover to make his switch from West Midlands rivals Wolves a permanent one.

But, after a disappointing campaign last time out, which also saw Sanderson stripped of the captaincy, the defender has subsequently fallen down the pecking order, only making six appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Despite an early-season foot injury contributing to these circumstances, it was recently reported by Alan Nixon that Blues could look to offload the 24-year-old on a temporary basis this winter.

This could see Sanderson make a surprisingly swift return to the Championship if Davies is able to source an adequate replacement.

With this potential predicament in mind, Carr believes that the 39-year-old has to be trusted with his thought process to continue the positive feeling which has been fostered around the club, as well as yielding an array of strong results and performances.

"You have to trust the head coach with his decisions and with the current team on the pitch doing a good job and getting results, scoring goals, then there is no issue if they do loan Sanderson," he explained.

"The group believe they are on the right track, they have good support, both home and away, and it’s a good time to be a fan of Birmingham City," Carr added.

Dion Sanderson loan move could be the best scenario for all parties

Given Sanderson's recent struggles for consistency at Birmingham, a temporary exit to boost his own gametime and confidence, whilst not completely closing the door on a long-term future with the club could be the best move for all involved.

Dion Sanderson - Appearances by Competition (24/25) Total League One 2 FA Cup 1 EFL Cup 1 EFL Trophy 2 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 05/12/24)

The centre-back has also become a victim of the club's success so far this term, with it looking increasingly unlikely with each passing week that Sanderson will be able to oust the likes of Bielik, Klarer and Davies anytime soon.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that Blues are looking to make an improved bid for Hannover 96's Phil Neumann in January, having seen a £3.4m bid knocked back in the summer.

Sanderson has also been a source of frustration on occasions for supporters this term, which was particularly evident after Mitch Pinnock's last-gasp equaliser for Northampton Town last month, meaning that not many in B9 could begrudge Davies for sanctioning a loan move in the coming weeks.