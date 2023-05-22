Ipswich Town have not made contact with Everton over striker Tom Cannon at this point, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has indicated that the Toffees have yet to field any offers for the 20-year-old, who enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Preston North End in the second half of last season.

Ipswich Town summer transfer plans

It's expected to be another busy summer transfer window at Portman Road as the Tractor Boys prepare for life back in the Championship.

Ipswich have been big spenders since the takeover in 2021 and Kieran McKenna will surely have the full backing of the club chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as they look to establish themselves in the second tier after a few years away.

Though the summer window does not open until the 14th of June, a host of targets, mostly from within the EFL, have been linked with Town already.

It seems a new forward will be on their shopping list with Southampton's Adam Armstrong, Portsmouth's Colby Bishop, and AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi.

Ipswich Town in for Tom Cannon?

However, Nixon has reported that there has been no contact from Ipswich concerning Cannon at this point despite growing interest in the young forward from the Championship.

According to The Sun, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City have now joined Preston in the race for the 20-year-old - with the latter exploring the possibility of a permanent move rather than just another loan.

It is said that Everton want to wait until the end of the 2022/23 campaign to make a decision over his future.

If they're relegated to the Championship, it is thought that he will remain as part of the first team squad at Goodison Park as they look to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

If the Toffees stay up, then they will assess Cannon's future ahead of the summer window.

Tom Cannon future

The Irishman enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Deepdale having signed for Ryan Lowe's side in January.

He scored eight times and added one assist in 20 appearances for the Lancashire club - helping them to a 12th-place finish.

A full season in the Championship does seem the best thing for his development now but it remains to be seen exactly where that will be.

Cannon's contract runs until the summer of 2025 so a permanent deal for him, be it to Preston or perhaps even Ipswich should circumstances change, is not likely to be cheap.