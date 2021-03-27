‘No idea’ – Manager speaks out over recent speculation surrounding chances of replacing Alex Neil at Preston

Hull City manager Grant McCann has insisted that he has no idea where the speculation arose from over his name being mentioned in relation to the vacant managerial position with Preston North End.

McCann was a manager under intense pressure heading into the campaign with the Tigers having suffered relegation down to League One last term thanks to an awful second half of the campaign. However, the former Doncaster Rovers boss has managed to turn things around and got them performing well in the third tier and they are on course to seal automatic promotion.

Preston are still searching for a new permanent manager to replace Neil, with Frank McAvoy in caretaker charge of the Lilywhites at the moment.

McCann’s name has been linked with the prospect of taking over from Neil. Although those suggestions have cooled somewhat over the last few days or so. The likes of Darren Moore and Lee Bowyer have already moved from League One to the second tier recently.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Tigers’ meeting with Gillingham, McCann insisted that he is wanting to remain focused on the task he has of getting Hull promoted to the Championship. He also admitted he has no idea where the speculation has come from regarding the Preston job.

He said: “No. Absolutely no idea. I’ve got no interest in speaking about speculation. I’m very happy here.

“I’m here to speak about the game at the weekend and things like that, but all that speculation stuff doesn’t concern me whatsoever.”

The Verdict

McCann taking over at Preston was always something that seemed highly unlikely given the Hull manager’s record in the Championship with the Tigers last term. Although he has managed to turn things around in League One, there are still some question marks over whether he has the right attributes to bring success to a side operating in the second tier.

It does seem like McCann knows he needs to correct the relegation that the Tigers suffered on his watch last term and they are looking like they are on course to win promotion at the first time of asking. That would be a good achievement considering where they were over the summer.

Preston you feel will be needing someone with a little more Championship know-how with them aiming to challenge for promotion to the Premier League next term. They need to find someone who can take on some of the good work done by Neil, but also move the club forward with some fresh ideas and try and bring something different to the table.