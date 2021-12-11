‘No idea’ – EFL boss issues transfer message as potential Newcastle United raid looms

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has suggested that he is not aware if there is any genuine interest from Newcastle United in Tyrese Campbell but he insisted he is under a long-term contract.

Campbell has shown signs of getting back towards the sort of irrepressible form he was in for Stoke in the Championship prior his lengthy injury absence over the last few weeks. The forward managed to register an excellent individual effort in the Potters’ 2-0 win against Peterborough United before opening the scoring at QPR in their last fixture.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Campbell is attracting the attention of Newcastle United heading into the winter transfer window. It is believed that Eddie Howe could be ready to sanction a £20 million move for him, as he aims to bolster his strike force in a bid to get the Magpies over the line to safety in the top-flight this term.

Losing Campbell would be a major blow for the Potters who are currently sat inside the top-six places in the Championship. However, the forward does remain under contract at Stoke until the summer of 2024. Therefore, O’Neill’s side will be in a strong place when it comes to handling his future should Newcastle come in with any offers next month.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill suggested that he does not know if there is a genuine interest from Newcastle in Campbell, but he did reiterate that he is under a longer-term deal with the Potters.

He said: “I have no idea to be honest whether it’s just paper talk or whether there’s a genuine interest but the bottom line is that Tye’s on a long-term contract, he’s come back from a long-term injury and he needs to get playing again the way he was pre-injury.

“We certainly saw signs of that last Sunday and any situation like that, you only really give it air time or attention if it arises.”

The verdict

O’Neill seems pretty confident by these comments that Campbell will be remaining with the Potters in January with him under a long-term contract. That is something that Stoke need to stick by because he could be the difference for them in the second half of the campaign in terms of their chances of securing a return to the Premier League.

For the first time really since their relegation from the top-flight, the Potters are in a position where they can really challenge for promotion in the second half of the season. Therefore, selling their star player at this point to Newcastle would be a major worry for supporters and be seen as a potential sign of a lack of ambition from the club’s hierarchy.

Newcastle obviously have a lot of money to spend right now, but money is not everything. Campbell has all the time in the world really to continue his development so there should be no rush for him to move to the Premier League at this point. His value will only increase to the Potters if he keep on performing, so it would make little sense to cash in in the New Year.