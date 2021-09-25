‘No Hourihane?’, ‘Our best side’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to starting XI against Derby

Sheffield United come up against Derby County on Saturday afternoon in the hope of extending their unbeaten run to five games.

Slavisa Jokanovic will be looking for the same attacking threat his side has displayed since the return from September’s international break.

The Blades have scored 11 goals in that time with the side looking much more of a threat going forwards than they did at the start of the season.

There’s plenty of talent at Sheffield United’s disposal and the Yorkshire side is brimming with confidence since the upturn in performances.

Jokanovic has made two changes to the side that beat Hull 3-1 at the MKM Stadium last Saturday.

Conor Hourihane drops to the bench with Oliver Norwood coming in for the on-loan midfielder and academy product Iliman Ndiaye coming in for Rhian Brewster.

Hourihane is a surprise omission considering his contribution to last week’s win at Hull but with Norwood coming into the starting XI alongside N’Diaye, it shows the talent available to Jokanovic.

Here’s how Blades fans are reacting on Twitter to the starting XI.

Our best side — Tom (@BatemanTom18) September 25, 2021

Shame houraine missed out but COME ON YOU BLADES — Scott⚔ (@scottkeira13) September 25, 2021

Hourihane was our dead ball specialist last game, why isn't he in. — Adam Oxley (@AdamOxley_) September 25, 2021

strongest side possible — Josh⚔️ (@Josh_SUFC_) September 25, 2021

Yep, happy with that!! 👊 — Batts (@SteveBatty11) September 25, 2021

Iliman 😍 — Jonny McSwaggerton (@RuG_TheMunchies) September 25, 2021

the best 11 we could put out, come on you blades⚔️ — NorweiganVieira (@HDonohoe1889) September 25, 2021