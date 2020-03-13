Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No heartbreak’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are delighted with recent EFL statement

Published

1 min ago

on

The EFL has announced that they have decided to postpone all professional football matches in the UK until 3rd April amid recent off-the-field events. 

Sunderland are one of the team’s that might be quietly pleased that they’re able to take a break from their league matches after a poor run of recent form.

The Black Cats are without a win in their last three games, which has seen them drop to seventh in the League One table, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Phil Parkinson will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship this term.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to this statement from the EFL, and most of them were pleased to not see their side in action until April.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

