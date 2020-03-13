‘No heartbreak’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are delighted with recent EFL statement

The EFL has announced that they have decided to postpone all professional football matches in the UK until 3rd April amid recent off-the-field events.

Sunderland are one of the team’s that might be quietly pleased that they’re able to take a break from their league matches after a poor run of recent form.

The Black Cats are without a win in their last three games, which has seen them drop to seventh in the League One table, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Phil Parkinson will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to make a timely return to the Championship this term.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to social media to react to this statement from the EFL, and most of them were pleased to not see their side in action until April.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Unbeaten for 3 weeks😍 — Andrew (@Andrew_H__1) March 13, 2020

Bailey Wright back for the run in i’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/4BeQ9vHEOw — dom (@vibedom) March 13, 2020

No heartbreak until April 😍😍😍😍 — Jake (@Jake74203440) March 13, 2020

NO POINTS DROPPED THIS WEEKEND, YAAAAAAAY — Ax (@Axionknight) March 13, 2020

Worst month of my life what am.i supposed to do with no football 😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪😪

The missus will get me to do home improvements now 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 — lee ferdinando (@dumboVI) March 13, 2020

More happy weekends #safc — Forster ENG UK (@forsterchris0) March 13, 2020

Well the postponement does mean that Sunlun won't ruin my weekend (again)#safc — Mike Stores (@mstores) March 13, 2020

It’s going to be weird not having any football till the 3rd of April due to the coronavirus but it’s probably for the best as people life’s are more important @SunderlandAFC #safc #coronavirus — Liam95 (@Liam9517) March 13, 2020

Half the SAFC squad will be out of contract by the time we resume the season 😅 — Scott Duffy (@ScottDuffman) March 13, 2020

