Hull City will be hoping to have a more positive campaign next season after a mixed season last term.

Although Liam Rosenior managed to steady the ship, they will be hoping for better things during 2023/24 and may even be hoping to launch themselves in the promotion mix despite the competition they will face.

Their transfer business last summer means they haven't needed to be too busy during the summer window so far, with only Xavier Simons and Liam Delap joining so far.

Where do Hull City need to strengthen this summer?

There are areas they need to strengthen though including their goalkeeping department and defence, so the Tigers can't afford to rest on their laurels as they look to compete for a place in the Premier League.

Signings could potentially put players' starting places at risk though, with some first-teamers waiting to see whether they will face further competition for a place in the first 11.

Sticking to that theme, we take a look at two players who may not start on the opening day against Norwich City, with the East Yorkshire outfit making the long trip to Carrow Road next month.

Which Hull City players' starting places are in doubt?

Lewie Coyle

Coyle is Hull's captain and signed a new three-year deal last month to extend his stay until 2023.

Normally, those two factors alone should pretty much guarantee a player a starting spot but he faces competition for a starting spot, with Cyrus Christie fit and available.

Irishman Christie has shown that he can be an asset both going forward and defensively, scoring three goals and five assists in 23 appearances during his time at Swansea City.

And he was also part of a reasonably solid Nottingham Forest defence under Chris Hughton during 2020/21.

Unfortunately for him, last season was disrupted by injury troubles but now he's fit and well, he has a great chance of starting on the opening day.

Coyle or Christie could potentially appear on the left-hand side considering they don't have a huge number of natural options at left-back, but Jacob Greaves can play there as well as Brandon Fleming.

Christie is arguably one of the most talented full-backs in the division and this is why Coyle may need to be content with a place on the bench at Carrow Road.

Oscar Estupinan

When fit and available, the Colombian has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and this is no surprise, having scored 13 goals in 35 league appearances last season.

He isn't too young or too old either, so it's not as if his game time needs to be managed.

Unfortunately for him, he has a considerable amount of competition for a starting spot, with Delap joining on loan from Manchester City and Benjamin Tetteh fit again.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has also shown that he can play up front and has plenty of potential, so it may be difficult for Estupinan to nail down a starting spot.

He did score the winner against Galatasaray though and will be hoping to continue scoring regularly to give himself the best chance of starting in Norfolk.