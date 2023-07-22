With Neil Warnock and his Huddersfield Town players having performed somewhat of a great escape last season, the club are once again preparing for another season in the Championship.

It is now just weeks away until the league's opening weekend, with the Terriers set to take on Plymouth Argyle on August 5th.

Huddersfield will make the long journey down to the South West for the clash, with kick off at Home Park on the date set for 3PM in the United Kingdom.

That being said, ahead of the match, there is still uncertainty surrounding which players will be at the club and which will not, never mind who may or may not start.

With the above in mind, below, we've picked out two Terriers who we think are surely a doubt to start the club's opening league game of the season.

Jordan Rhodes

One player who surely falls into the above category is Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes.

Indeed, in fact, it looks as though it could be the end for Rhodes at the club altogether, never mind just in terms of starting.

A report from Alan Nixon via Patreon not too long ago claimed that boss Neil Wanrock was showing Rhodes the exit door and not taking him on his pre-season trip down south.

Rhodes' involvement at the John Smith's Stadium under Warnock last season certainly dwindled, but the 33-year-old did still make 34 league appearances for the club.

During those matches, he contributed with five goals, too.

Despite that, at times towards the end of 22/23, Warnock left him out of matchday squads or left him on the bench frequently.

With one-year left on his contract, it isn't as though he can walk away for nothing, though, so it's not as straight forward as cutting ties.

Certainly, though, Rhodes looks a big doubt to start, or perhaps even feature, in that Plymouth clash.

Yuta Nakayama

Another player that surely looks a doubt for that Plymouth Argyle clash on August 5th is Yuta Nakayama.

The Japanese international's campaign was cut cruelly short after just 14 league appearances in 2022/23, with the 26-year-old sustaining an injury to his Achilles tendon in November.

That obviously means that Nakayama is yet to feature for Neil Warnock.

He is back in full training, though, which is clearly positive news ahead of the new season.

However, given YorkshireLive's recent update on the defender, it does not seem as though he will be ready for competitive action in just a matter of weeks.

Indeed, the outlet confirm that Nakayama is yet to feature for the club in pre-season despite travelling with the squad down to the West Country.

Furthermore, YorkshireLive reveal that the Japanese international, whilst in full training, is continuing on his own individual regime rather than featuring in the club's friendlies.

After being out for so long, Huddersfield bringing their player back slowly makes sense, and it seems unlikely, given his lack of action in the friendlies, that he will suddenly be chucked in and be expected to be ready for early August.

Minutes in pre-season are a crucial part of getting ready for a new season, never mind a player who has been out for the best part of nine months.

Huddersfield and Warnock look to be taking a patient approach with Nakayama, which should benefit them in the long run.