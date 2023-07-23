Coventry City will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship once again next season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, but they suffered heartbreak as they lost on penalties to Luton Town in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

How has Coventry's summer transfer window shaped up?

Mark Robins will be without top scorer Viktor Gyokeres next season after the Swede completed a move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for a reported fee of close to £20 million, but the 53-year-old has been active in the transfer market this summer.

Coventry will be hoping that Ellis Simms can replace the goals of Gyokeres after his big money move from Everton, while Jay Dasilva, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Brad Collins have also arrived at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker were among those released at the end of their contracts and loanees Callum Doyle, Jonathan Panzo, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally have returned to their parent clubs.

The Sky Blues get their campaign underway with a tough trip to face newly-relegated Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday 6th August and as the countdown continues to the new season, we looked at two Coventry players whose places in the starting line-up on the opening day are uncertain.

Which Coventry players might not start against Leicester City?

Jake Bidwell

Defender Bidwell was a regular for the Sky Blues last season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Bidwell featured in all but one game for Robins' side, retaining his place in the team even after the signing of Wilson-Esbrand on loan from Manchester City.

However, after the addition of Dasilva from Bristol City, Bidwell's starting spot is looking under threat.

Dasilva had been a long-term target for Robins, with Coventry having initially held talks to sign the 25-year-old in January.

Robins described Dasilva as a "dynamic, attack-minded wing back with great technical ability, who will add further quality and pace to our squad" and after finally landing his man, it would be no surprise to see Dasilva feature regularly next season.

Liam Kelly

Kelly joined Coventry from Leyton Orient in May 2017 and has signed a new one-year contract to extend his stay at the club.

The 33-year-old is the Sky Blues' captain and after an injury-disrupted season, he played a key role towards the back end of the campaign.

Kelly faces competition from the likes of Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf and Josh Eccles in midfield and Robins could opt for younger options next season, while it remains to be seen whether Kelly can remain fit.

Robins says that Kelly "continues to make a key contribution both on and off the field" at the Coventry Building Society Arena and it was a shrewd decision to keep him at the club this summer, but as the Sky Blues evolve, Kelly could find himself falling down the pecking order, particularly if Robins brings in any new additions in midfield.