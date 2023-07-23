Cardiff City have undertaken significant squad surgery over the summer in a bid to show their backing of new boss Erol Bulut and attempt to achieve a much-improved league finish next season.

The Bluebirds have spent the last two Championship campaigns flirting with the relegation zone, having also burned through four permanent managers within that time, too.

Sabri Lamouchi just about steadied the ship in South Wales last year and secured survival at the end of last season by the skin of the club's teeth in 21st place, but it was to be a short-lived stint at the helm, as he was swiftly replaced by Bulut.

The 48-year-old is taking his first role in the EFL, having most recently been manager of Turkish side Gaziantep FK. He has also taken charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce and was appointed Cardiff manager on June 3rd.

Cardiff City transfer business

Cardiff have so far signed three senior players this summer. Dimitros Goutas has arrived from Sivasspor on a free transfer, as has Yakou Meite from relegated Reading.

Ike Ugbo has arrived on loan from French side Troyes, and Karlan Grant has also joined Cardiff on a temporary basis on loan from Championship rivals West Brom.

The star signing is former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey, who has returned to the club on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old last played for Cardiff in 2011 during a short loan stint, but left the Welsh capital permanently for Arsenal back in 2008.

A signing like that is enough to get the fans excited again, and while there are, of course, many indicators towards the possibility of the new manager proving to also be a hit for Cardiff, he will fundamentally be judged and defined when the campaign gets underway, which starts with a daunting trip to Elland Road on Sunday 6th August.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and are expected to be in the mix for promotion under two-time Championship winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke. There are a number of issues behind the scenes at Elland Road with less than three weeks until the opening game, but they are still expected to be strong competitors for Cardiff.

Leeds United v Cardiff City - Who will start for the Bluebirds?

With the game in mind, here, we take a look at two Cardiff players whose starting berth is potentially in doubt already.

Jack Simpson

The signing of Goutas has cast into doubt Simpson's immediate place in the starting XI, and he will have a task on his hands to win the starting spot back next season.

The 26-year-old joined from Rangers a year ago, but struggled to nail down a position until the back end of the campaign, yet still put in below-par performances.

Goutas is likely to be the go-to man for Bulut, with Simpson therefore demoted to a place on the bench. The centre-back played 21 times for Cardiff last season.

Joe Ralls

Ralls has been nearly ever-present for Cardiff over the last nine years, following his return from a 2014 loan at Yeovil Town.

The club captain was rotated in and out of the side last season, with the likes of Ryan Wintle, Andy Rinomhota, and Romaine Sawyers to contend with in midfield.

Despite notching up over 350 appearances for the Bluebirds, it is likely the 29-year-old will also be rooted to the bench for the opening game, with Ramsey now also added to the mix in the centre of midfield.