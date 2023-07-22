Bristol City have had a busy summer transfer window so far as Nigel Pearson looks to build a competitive Championship side.

The Robins finished 14th in the table last season, and will now be targeting a top half position in the next year.

City’s season gets underway in just a few weeks with a clash against Preston North End, who will have a similar ambition after their 12th place finish.

A positive result in the opening game will lay down a marker the campaign ahead.

The opening game is also likely to be the first opportunity to see some fresh faces at Ashton Gate following the busy transfer period.

A number of players have already arrived and more could be on the way between now and then.

Which Bristol City players might lose their starting berth next season?

But, conversely, there are City players who could find themselves falling down the pecking order in Pearson’s squad going into the new campaign.

Here we look at two players who may fall out of the starting lineup at Bristol City for the opening clash with Preston…

Andy King

King has been a regular presence in the City side since arriving from Leicester City in the summer of 2021.

The experienced midfielder has performed well for the Robins, making 40 appearances to help the team to 17th and 14th place finishes.

However, his role is set to be reduced this season given the arrival of Jason Knight from Derby County.

Knight is a versatile figure and could play in a number of roles, including excelling out on the right flank for both the Rams and for Ireland.

But a place in the midfield makes the most sense for their £2 million signing.

The 22-year-old is a Championship calibre player and his arrival will likely come with the idea of him becoming a mainstay in the starting XI.

Knight will also bring some youth to the team, with King nearing the final years of his career.

Matty James

James’ position in midfield is also under threat due to the arrival of a new summer signing, having previously been a regular starter in the team.

The 31-year-old made 34 appearances last season, but the signing of Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen could see him drop to the bench on a more regular basis.

A £2 million deal for the Scot has seen him make the switch down to England, where he should become a mainstay of the team in the Championship.

The 25-year-old should combine with Knight to form a much younger midfield pairing that will be the backbone of Pearson’s side going forward.

A lot will also depend on the future of Alex Scott, who is currently subject of intense transfer speculation.

City have rejected a bid from Wolves worth a reported £20 million, which will have a big impact on Pearson’s starting XI for the Preston clash.

Scott could feature in the deeper midfield role alongside one of McCrorie or Knight, or play further forward in a more advanced midfield position.