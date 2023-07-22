Blackburn Rovers have established themselves as a Championship play-off chaser in the last two seasons, and they will be looking to do the same again in the 2023/24 season.

Rovers were in the top six for the majority of the 2022/23 season but fell away towards the end of the campaign, missing out on a top-six place on the final day of the season.

But with fresh ideas and another transfer window of comings and goings, Blackburn will hope for something similar again in the new Championship season.

The Lancashire outfit start their campaign with a home game against West Bromwich Albion on the 5th of August, with key decisions more than likely going to be made in regards to who starts in the starting lineup.

But there will also be players who are likely to not make the starting XI come that weekend, and here at Football League World, we have picked two players whose starting place is surely in doubt.

Which 2 Blackburn Rovers players are doubts to start v West Brom?

Thomas Kaminski

The 30-year-old has been at Blackburn for three seasons, with him being an important player for the club for the majority of that time.

Kaminski played 43 times in the 2020/21 Championship season and 44 times in the 2021/22 season, but last time out he wasn’t a regular in the starting XI.

The Belgian started the season as the club’s first-choice keeper, but his last game for the club came in January, in the 1-1 draw to Bristol City.

He missed a large chunk of the campaign through injury, and when he returned, he found himself as a backup.

That has created uncertainty in the goalkeeper’s future at the club, with him now being the subject of interest from Luton Town and Anderlecht.

Luton are keen on signing the goalkeeper this summer, as they search for a new number one for their Premier League campaign.

But the face competition from Anderlecht, who have now joined the race for the 30-year-old.

So, it seems a possible exit is on the cards this summer from Ewood Park, but even if he still at the club coming the opening game of the season, with him losing his starting place last season, he is unlikely to start in goal against West Brom on the 5th of August.

Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics joined the Lancashire club last summer from Peterborough United, and in his first season at the club, he was a large part of the starting XI.

The midfielder played 34 times in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Szmodics did find himself out of the starting XI midway through the campaign but did restore his place at the end of the campaign.

However, summer transfers can change that come the new season, and with Blackburn bringing in Arnor Sigurdsson, Szmodics may now find his place under threat.

Sigurdsson is an attacking midfielder just like Szmodics, but with the Icelandic coming in on loan this summer, he is surely a player that is going to feature heavily in the starting XI.

Sigurdsson has proven to be a very creative player wherever he has played, chipping in with goals and assists at his last club, Norrkoping. So, given his arrival, Szmodics may find himself out of the starting XI come the opening weekend in August.