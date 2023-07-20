It's certainly a fun time to be a Birmingham City supporter right now following the takeover by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, who has pretty much ended the reign of the club's Far East ownership for many years.

Even though Birmingham Sports Holdings still own 51 per cent of the club following Wagner's 45 per cent purchase, the latter is for all intents and purposes running the club, bringing in Garry Cook as CEO as well with a view to completing a 100 per cent takeover in the near future.

Wagner's takeover was confirmed last week and the summer recruitment for John Eustace's squad has certainly been promising, with the likes of Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird and Siriki Dembele joining, as well as the permanent returns of Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik bolstering the side.

There will surely be more new signings to come as well, but which players need to be worried about potentially not starting on the opening day of the 2022-23 Championship season when the Blues make the long trek to South Wales to take on Swansea City?

Let's look at two players who certainly aren't guaranteed to be in the starting 11 come gameday on August 5 against Michael Duff's side.

Juninho Bacuna

After his tough time at Rangers, Bacuna returned to England in January 2022 with Birmingham and for most of his time at St Andrew's has been a regular fixture in the starting 11.

However, at the back end of the 2022-23 season, the Curacao international at times had to make do with starting on the bench and coming off of it to try and make an impact.

More often than not he'd play alongside Krystian Bielik in the middle of the park, but the re-emergence of Ivan Sunjic into the squad in pre-season and Jordan James' good performances as well could throw his starting berth into doubt.

Bacuna wasn't starting every game at the back end of the season anyway, so you could hardly say his spot was guaranteed in the first place, but there could be a chance that he's on the bench against Swansea.

Marc Roberts

When fit and available, Roberts was a starter under Eustace last season, but injuries meant that he was restricted to just 25 appearances in the Championship.

Eustace looks destined to use a back four this season with wingers utilised thanks to the signings of Koji Miyoshi and Siriki Dembele, so there will be two spots to fight for at the back.

Dion Sanderson is expected to take one of them following his £2 million move from Wolves and the other right now is up for grabs, with Roberts and Kevin Long battling for it.

Long partnered Roberts for the most part at the back end of last season when Sanderson was out injured but that partnership looks set to be broken up, so Eustace has a bit of a dilemma on his hands before the Swansea game comes along.

Roberts has the longetivity at the Blues but Long impressed so there's every chance he could get the nod.