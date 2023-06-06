Former Sky Sports presenter & lifelong Coventry City supporter Richard Keys has predicted that it will take Mark Robins' team time to recover from their agonising play-off final defeat on penalties against Luton Town.

Despite the heartbreak of defeat, Keys admitted that the Sky Blues were second best throughout the game and, had it not been for any VAR interventions, they could have found themselves potentially three or four goals down as the match progressed.

What has Richard Keys said about Coventry?

However, there is still a tinge of disappointment from himself as well as everyone else in a Coventry persuasion that the club couldn't end its 22-year exile from the Premier League, as Keys posted on his personal blog.

"Of course I was gutted for the Super Sky Blues and the thousands that made the trip to Wembley from Coventry and beyond, but I’ve no complaints," he said.

"To be fair Luton were better than us and had it not been for VAR they could easily have won it by 3 or 4. Luton remind me of Wimbledon. They’ll surprise a few in the PL next season."

The Sky Blues have justified their plaudits throughout what has been a remarkable season which started in such turmoil, but there have been numerous instances where the losing team from a play-off final has then suffered a 'hangover' going into the following campaign, such as Huddersfield Town who found themselves staring relegation in the face for a large portion of 2022/23 after their Wembley defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Keys has said that it could take some time for the club to get over the defeat, but hopes that the side can challenge again in 2023/24.

"Just because they made the play-offs this season doesn’t mean they’ll be challenging again next time," Keys continued.

"I hope they are. I hope this season was part of a process that sees them rewarded with promotion next time, but there are no guarantees and Mark Robins will know that. There are some big clubs and good teams (there’s a difference) in the Championship next season."

Will Coventry City bounce back next season?

With the Sky Blues having such a remarkable season, which saw them reach the play-off final against all odds, it has made many outsiders stand up and take notice of the transformation of the club in the last ten months, regardless of their prior well-documented struggles.

This summer is a pivotal one for Mark Robins and his players, with top scorer and star man Viktor Gyokeres already on the radar of Rangers and Everton. Supporters will be hoping that he and Gus Hamer are still playing their football at the CBS Arena come August, as unrealistic as that may sound, if they are to challenge for the top six again.

Next season has already been dubbed as the strongest Championship for quite some time, so astute recruitment is vital for Coventry throughout the window if they are to compete with clubs who have way more financial muscle.