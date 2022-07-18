“No guarantee” – Norwich City’s pursuit of Chelsea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City, Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City are all interested in taking Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea this summer, according to Adam Newson.

The 20-year-old scored one goal in seven substitute appearances for the Terriers in the Championship last season, demonstrating in flashes why he is so highly rated by the Blues, who have tied him down to a deal under the summer of 2025, and by the England youth ranks.

All four clubs are in very different situations and due to his fitness record, Anjorin probably suits a team who will be competing towards the higher end of the division.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Anjorin would be a smart addition for Norwich City…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

To be honest, I think the club are already well-stocked in the attacking midfield department.

Anjorin failed to make much of an impact at Huddersfield last term on loan due to injury plaguing his time there, which makes this an intriguing one, however, I just don’t know if this should be a priority for the Canaries.

Whilst Anjorin has plenty more than he was able to show at the John Smith’s Stadium, the Canaries have the likes of Danel Sinani, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell on the books already, who all can, or like to, operate centrally in attack.

It will be exciting to see how Anjorin does wherever he ends up this summer, but a team with a clearer path to regular game time may be a better option.

Josh Cole

Although Norwich may find it beneficial to add some more fresh faces to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, signing Anjorin on loan from Chelsea would be somewhat of a risk.

The attacking midfielder only managed to score once for Huddersfield during his loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this year despite making seven appearances in the Championship.

Having missed a chunk of action in the previous campaign due to a metatarsal injury, there is no guarantee that Anjorin will be able to maintain his fitness over the course of the new term.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Norwich ought to consider switching their attention to other players who are capable of playing in this particular position instead of taking a punt on Anjorin.

Marcus Ally

There are a number of players that the Canaries should consider moving on before the end of the transfer window, at that could make room in their squad for an option like Anjorin.

Due to his fitness record, he should be treated as a luxury, and potential wildcard impact player in the second tier, who could go on to cement a starting berth once he has proved his fitness.

Last season will have seriously knocked the confidence of the vast majority of the Norwich squad, and they land back in the second tier without Emiliano Buendia and Daniel Farke.

Anjorin’s varied skillset and clear potential could shoulder an important share of the creative burden and increase the Canaries’ chances of bouncing straight back to the Premier League.