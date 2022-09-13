“No greater education” – Pundit delivers advice as Sheffield Wednesday consider options for 21-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are considering sending defender Ryan Galvin on loan, and whilst the transfer deadline has passed, players within the Football League can make National League moves.

The 21-year-old has appeared twice in Cup competitions this season, however, he finds himself well down the pecking order when Darren Moore has his strongest possible squad available to him.

Galvin appeared 19 times for Gloucester City in the National League North last time out, with the level of the next destination yet to be determined.

Sharing his thoughts on Galvin’s potential loan stint away from the first team at Sheffield Wednesday, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I know he’s been involved this season, and he is used to training with the first team but there’s no greater education than playing first team football and learning.

“So there’s no use for Ryan sitting on the bench or not being involved or playing in the under 23s.

“The transfer deadline is gone now for the league. But he can still go out and play non-League and to be honest with you, non-League is where I learned to play football.

“The academies are good to a certain degree. But in terms of the strength, the resilience, the mental side of it, playing non-League was the best thing I ever did.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see what the next step is for the young defender, with a fifth-tier move likely to be seen as the next best step in his progression.

Of course, keeping close to the first team and training with better players can help develop young players, however, experiences in the first team at senior level can prove to be handier.

Galvin is an exciting prospect at Hillsborough but a temporary stint away does seem like to be the next best step.

However, Sheffield Wednesday will not be seeking any old destination, they will of course do their research and act accordingly.