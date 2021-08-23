‘No great loss’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as reunion with former player takes u-turn

A move to bring Cyrus Christie back to Nottingham Forest from Fulham has broken down, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 22:59pm).

Christie spent last season on loan at the City Ground and established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton as the campaign went on.

The defender played every minute of the Championship campaign since making his debut in the third game of the season, and became an important player for the Reds.

Since returning to parent club Fulham, Christie is yet to make an appearance in the Championship under Marco Silva, with the Cottagers getting their season off to an excellent start.

Now, it has emerged via Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 22:59pm) that Forest’s move to bring Cyrus Christie back to Fulham has broken down.

It is claimed that the player was unable to agree personal terms with the club, with Forest now looking to explore other options at right-back.

Forest are in need of a new right-back, with Jordi Osei-Tutu currently out injured with a hamstring issue, and Carl Jenkinson also out of favour.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans made of the speculation linking Christie with a return to the City Ground…

In fairness to him, Cyrus Christie was one of our better players in the second half of last season and got the most assists in the team from right back. I would have been happy if we had signed him tbh. #nffc — DZYB9 (@dzyb9) August 22, 2021

I’d rather us play Fin Back — Paul Davies (@docdave60) August 22, 2021

Christie was quality — Copo (@nffc_red_dog) August 22, 2021

What is our obsession with signing RBs !! — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) August 22, 2021

Not good that we’re targeting a 29yr old with zero resale value. Thought #NFFC had changed their plan? Glad he’s turned us down. No more players wanting multi-year deals into their 30s. Makes me think Vrentzos has indeed still got his fingers in the pie. Not good. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 22, 2021

Maybe there's a reason he hasn't featured for Fulham he isn't good enough 🙄 — Martin Fretwell (@FretwellMartin) August 22, 2021

Good. Priority needs to be getting in a LB and then hopefully Osei-Tutu can stay fit and play RB. — Mike (@msmcglau) August 22, 2021

£30k a week wasn’t it? It’s a no from me. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) August 22, 2021

No great loss — Kazza 🔴 🌳💙 (@Neurotica0) August 22, 2021