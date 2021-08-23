Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No great loss’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as reunion with former player takes u-turn

A move to bring Cyrus Christie back to Nottingham Forest from Fulham has broken down, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 22:59pm).

Christie spent last season on loan at the City Ground and established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton as the campaign went on.

The defender played every minute of the Championship campaign since making his debut in the third game of the season, and became an important player for the Reds.

Since returning to parent club Fulham, Christie is yet to make an appearance in the Championship under Marco Silva, with the Cottagers getting their season off to an excellent start.

Now, it has emerged via Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 22:59pm) that Forest’s move to bring Cyrus Christie back to Fulham has broken down.

It is claimed that the player was unable to agree personal terms with the club, with Forest now looking to explore other options at right-back.

Forest are in need of a new right-back, with Jordi Osei-Tutu currently out injured with a hamstring issue, and Carl Jenkinson also out of favour.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans made of the speculation linking Christie with a return to the City Ground…


