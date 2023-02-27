“No good for me” – Ronan Curtis reveals message on previous Portsmouth manager ahead of summer decision

This season has been very challenging for Ronan Curtis compared to the success of the previous four in which the Irishman was clearly one of the best wide players in League One.

Portsmouth put together some very impressive attacking patterns to beat Cheltenham Town 4-0 on Saturday, with Curtis notching the third and his second league goal of the season.

It will be a surprise to some that the 26-year-old has not yet moved on to a Championship club and that may still occur with his contract at Fratton Park expiring in the summer.

However, Curtis feels that John Mousinho is already getting more out of him than Danny Cowley was in his time in the dugout, and he explained why in speaking to Portsmouth.co.uk.

He said: “Since the gaffer has come in he has been amazing personally for me.