Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘No from me’, ‘Bargain’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to rumoured interest in EFL man

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. 

Gelhardt has caught the eye with some impressive performances to date for the Latics, having made 18 appearances for the first-team this term.

But Wigan have had off-the-field problems in recent months, with the club recently being placed into administration after financial troubles.

Therefore it could lead to a number of players leaving the club in the summer, as they look to find funds, with Gelhardt being one of those attracting interest.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post have also claimed that Leeds face competition from Premier League clubs to land his signature, in what is likely to be an almighty transfer tussle heading into the summer.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Leeds’ rumoured interest in Gelhardt.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No from me’, ‘Bargain’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to rumoured interest in EFL man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: