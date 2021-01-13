‘No footballing intelligence’ – These Charlton fans discuss player who had a ‘shocker’ in Rochdale draw

It was an eventful night for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Rochdale at The Valley.

After goals from Matty Lund and Kwadwo Baah put Rochdale 2-0 up, the Addicks pulled one back through Chuks Aneke, only for Baah’s impressive second goal of the game to restore the visitor’s two-goal advantage.

A deflected effort from Jake Forster-Caskey reduced the deficit to one again, but a stunning free-kick from Stephen Humphrys made it 4-2 to Rochdale after half time.

Charlton though rallied again after the break, and a second for Aneke, as well as a first in Charlton colours for January signing Ronnie Schwartz, secured a dramatic point for Lee Bowyer’s side.

With so much happening in the game, there was plenty for Charlton fans to discuss as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one particular talking point, was Alex Gilbey.

The midfielder was substituted at half time after struggling to make an impact in the game with a frustrating performance, something which did not go unnoticed by a number of Addicks followers.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the summer signing from MK Dons.

Hi lads, fancy taking Gilbey back? — Cameron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Cameronn_SE7) January 12, 2021

Hope I don’t see Alex Gilbey in a Charlton shirt again, he actually gets paid to play football hahaha — Caitlin Fox (@_caitlinfoxx) January 12, 2021

Yo @MKDonsFC wanna come collect your boy Gilbey?! — Brad – Covered End. (@CoveredEnd) January 12, 2021

Good , gilbey had a shocker. — JakeCAFC (@CafcJake) January 12, 2021

Gilbey just hasn’t been good enough since coming to the Club. Looks like a completely different player from the player I saw at MK?! He was highly influential there. He’s been given so many chances by Bows now too. Thoughts? 🔴⚪️⚽️ #cafc — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) January 12, 2021

Does Alex Gilbey support Rochdale? — Millie Edmundson (@millieedmund17) January 12, 2021

I will pay for us to take Alex Gilbey back to MK Dons. No footballing intelligence at all since he has been in a Charlton shirt. #cafc — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) January 12, 2021