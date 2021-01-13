Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘No footballing intelligence’ – These Charlton fans discuss player who had a ‘shocker’ in Rochdale draw

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was an eventful night for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, as they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Rochdale at The Valley.

After goals from Matty Lund and Kwadwo Baah put Rochdale 2-0 up, the Addicks pulled one back through Chuks Aneke, only for Baah’s impressive second goal of the game to restore the visitor’s two-goal advantage.

A deflected effort from Jake Forster-Caskey reduced the deficit to one again, but a stunning free-kick from Stephen Humphrys made it 4-2 to Rochdale after half time.

Charlton though rallied again after the break, and a second for Aneke, as well as a first in Charlton colours for January signing Ronnie Schwartz, secured a dramatic point for Lee Bowyer’s side.

With so much happening in the game, there was plenty for Charlton fans to discuss as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one particular talking point, was Alex Gilbey.

The midfielder was substituted at half time after struggling to make an impact in the game with a frustrating performance, something which did not go unnoticed by a number of Addicks followers.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the summer signing from MK Dons.


