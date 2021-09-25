Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘No excuses today’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as four key men return to Neil Warnock’s starting lineup against Reading FC

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have received a major starting lineup boost for their early kick-off against Reading, with four players coming in for Neil Warnock’s side ahead of this clash.

Martin Payero makes his first start for Boro, with Isaiah Jones also coming in and key duo Paddy McNair and Marc Bola making the lineup for Boro as they search for a much-needed win on the road.

Middlesbrough have won just two of their eight league games so far this season after investing in 14 players in the summer, losing to recently-promoted Blackpool last weekend and compounding what has been a tough start to the campaign for Neil Warnock’s side.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18

Won the top division of English football

However, they face a side they haven’t lost against since October 2015, winning their last two ties with Warnock at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and going unbeaten in their last nine games against the Royals.

They have dropped just two points in those nine meetings and against a team that is currently reeling from this week’s news about a potential points deduction, they will see this as the perfect opportunity to get three points on the board.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

The one disadvantage they may face is Reading fans being back in the stadium, with the Berkshire outfit’s supporters treating Neil Warnock as a villain over the years and giving the 72-year-old a tough time.

Can they turn this into a positive though? The team selection could be crucial – and we have taken a look at how some Middlesbrough fans have reacted to their lineup ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No excuses today’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as four key men return to Neil Warnock’s starting lineup against Reading FC

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: