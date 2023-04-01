Chris Wilder admitted his Watford side were deservedly beaten as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at rivals Luton Town, in what was a damaging result for their play-off hopes.

Watford lose to rivals Luton

The Hornets had hoped to close the gap on the top six with a win at Kenilworth Road, but they barely laid a glove on the Hatters, who are managed by former boss Rob Edwards. Gabriel Osho deservedly gave the hosts the lead in the first-half, before Allan Campbell wrapped things up in stoppage time.

Despite so much riding on the game, Watford managed just one shot on target, in what was a very poor display. And, speaking to the club’s media after the game, Wilder had few complaints about the result, as he questioned the commitment and application of his side compared to Luton.

“It’s incredibly disappointing for myself and most importantly the supporters. They’ve travelled here for the first time in 17 years and their reaction at the end showed what they thought of it. I thought Luton completely deserved the result. I’m quite an experienced manager in terms of playing in local derbies, and you have to show so many more qualities than we did today.

“I thought the team that was a team won the game, and maybe for us there might be bigger issues to get the team playing as a team. When I came to the club I looked at the players we had at our disposal and I was really excited, but they have to play as a team. There are fundamental aspects of the game that you need to show, and we haven’t. The biggest thing is quality in possession and good players kept turning the ball over so easily to a team that wanted to go and hurt us, and they got the result they wanted.”

“There are no excuses and I have empathy for the supporters because you really look forward to the highlight of a derby, and we’ve not done enough as a group. It wasn’t good enough. It’s not about tactics or shape when you keep passing the ball out of play, or you don’t win a race or you get outmuscled.”

What’s next for Watford and Wilder?

This is a brutal assessment from Wilder, but the worrying reality is that he is bang on with what he’s saying. For a manager to question the desire and effort of the players, which he is effectively doing here, is a massive concern.

Even though results elsewhere weren’t too bad, with Watford six points away from the play-off places with seven to go, they aren’t going to get anywhere near the top six with performances like that. They may have a good side on paper, but this side has underperformed for a few managers now.

Attention can turn to Huddersfield Town next weekend, but fans may take time to accept this performance, and it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for Wilder, who is only on a deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.