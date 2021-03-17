‘No excuses’ – Andre Ayew reacts following heavy Swansea defeat v Bournemouth

Swansea City’s promotion chances were dealt a big blow last night thanks to the attacking prowess of AFC Bournemouth.

The Swans are one of a number of teams still in realistic contention of securing an automatic promotion place, and were on a four-game unbeaten run heading into the clash with the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

But an inconsistent Bournemouth side decided to show their full potential last night, blowing Steve Cooper’s men away with a dominant display.

Philip Billing added another goal to his collection early on, before young defender Joel Latibaudiere netted an own goal to double the home side’s advantage.

Swansea chased the game in the second half, but they weren’t good enough and explosive winger Arnaut Danjuma sealed the victory for Bournemouth very late on.

Supporters of the Swans were no doubt upset about the hammering they took, but influential attacker Andre Ayew took to social media last night to issue a reaction to the defeat.

The Verdict

It was indeed a disappointment for Swansea last night, who would have been hoping to capitalise on Jonathan Woodgate’s outfit’s inconsistencies to take a point, if not all three.

But it just wasn’t to be as they were outclassed – not many teams will do that to them this season – but there may also be a worry that these margins are becoming a bit too frequent, having lost 4-1 to Huddersfield last month.

In a way though it is good to see Ayew has said there’s no excuses, as it means the team know how poor they played and they will be itching to get it right come Saturday when they take on big rivals Cardiff.