West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan demands a lot from his players but gives them all the information they need to go out and perform, according to Baggies midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Mowatt suggested Corberan's approach gave him and his teammates "no excuse" not to perform as he looked ahead to the start of the 2023/24 Championship season.

The 28-year-old found himself out of favour at The Hawthorns last term and was sent on loan to second tier rivals Middlesbrough, where opportunities were scarce early on but the arrival of Michael Carrick saw him force his way into consideration.

Now back with Albion, the 2021 arrival is getting another chance to prove himself in blue and white under Corberan, who has been forced to make the most of what he already has available to him due to tight finances at the West Midlands club.

Alex Mowatt on Carlos Corberan

Speaking to club media after West Brom's 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, Mowatt discussed how he had found working under the Spanish coach for the first time this summer.

He said: "He’s been good, he’s intense and he demands a lot from you in training and in games but that’s what you want as a player.

"He gives you all the information you need to go out and perform, so you’ve got no excuse really.

"Pre-season games, you want to perform at as high a level as you can, work hard, probably do more runs than you need to do in a game but you just want to get match fit, it’s totally different to normal training to be ready for that first game of the season."

On the friendly defeat to Cheltenham, Mowatt added: "That’s the most minutes we’ve played this pre-season, we’ve done two 45s and I think we did 70 minutes tonight."

“It’s not the result we wanted but I think we played some good stuff.

"I think the final pass wasn’t quite there and we had a few chances. But pre-season is all about running hard, working hard and getting those minutes your legs.

“I think we played some good stuff but it was literally just that final third, that final pass – hopefully we can be better the next time we play in that respect.

“I’ve missed the supporters, even tonight travelling to Cheltenham away it’s good to see them out and I’ve missed playing in front of them."

Carlos Corberan on Alex Mowatt's role at West Brom

Corberan revealed earlier this month that he sees a place for Mowatt in his plans for the season and highlighted the flexibility that shifting between different options in central midfield can offer him.

He told Birmingham Live: If you want to be dominant with the ball, you need players with good technical skills. We have changed ideas, I have new behaviours to introduce - yes. You are in the summer and you are watching football...then poof, you have new ideas. The key idea is what the player can offer.

"It's not going to happen the same if you have Mowatt and (Jayson) Molumby in the same position - they give you different behaviours. They play the game in different ways. Molumby is totally different, one is dynamic the other is a more short number eight. If you put Molumby as a number six, you destroy some skills he has, his running and his arrival into the box and his possibility to score goals.

"Mowatt as a six - he has the ability to play in the building up of the action. One player changes what your team is doing. I can give you thousands of examples in football - Barcelona isn't the same with Busquets and without Busquets. Or Rodri at Manchester City."