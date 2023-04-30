Stoke City’s underwhelming season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Queens Park Rangers.

It’s worth noting that Neil inherited a side struggling towards the bottom when he came in earlier this campaign, however, aside from a brief period earlier this year, the Potters have not hit the heights expected of them.

Stoke City lose again to QPR

And, that disappointing run continued against the R’s, as an Albert Adomah goal extended Stoke’s winless run to six games, and they have lost four in that period.

So, the fans are understandably angered at how things have played out, yet, speaking to the club’s media, Neil issued a defiant message, as he claimed he is ‘really confident’ that they will improve next season.

Clearly, a big summer awaits the Potters, who have many of the current squad only on loan, so there’s likely to be a high turnover of players.

However, it’s fair to say the optimism of the former Norwich City boss was not shared by the Stoke faithful, who fear a bleak future moving forward…

Another Stoke fan questioned whether Neil had the backing of the fans.

One fan pointed out that it, simply, can't get any worse.

Neil's comments also brought a response from Sunderland fans, who take great delight from his struggles at the Bet365 Stadium.