Despite suffering relegation at the end of last season, there hasn't been this much optimism surrounding Birmingham City for a long, long time.

Blues supporters will be embarking on their first venture to many clubs at League One level for a while, having not featured at this level since the 1994/95 season.

The belief, as well as the expectation that surrounds the club, is that the newly-appointed Chris Davies' side will emulate the success shown by Barry Fry's side of yesteryear and earn a first-time promotion back to the Championship, as they are fuelled by a vast amount of cash and ambition by American investment group, Knighthead.

And so far, based off the transfer business in B9, which includes the recent acquisitions of Alex Cochrane, Willum Þór Willumsson and Christoph Klarer - who made 30 Bundesliga appearances for FC Darmstadt last term - have left the majority of their divisional counterparts looking on with envy.

And as if that wasn't enough, a fresh update on Monday morning would have only heightened the abundance of the aforementioned feelings from both a Blues and opposition persuasion.

Birmingham City plot £6m move for Jay Stansfield reunion

That's because, according to Football Insider, Birmingham are looking to add to their already formidable-looking front line with a potential move that could bring Jay Stansfield back to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

The report states that Blues - who have seen previous reports of a £20m budget mooted earlier in the summer - have opened talks with Fulham over the possibility of a permanent deal for the 21-year-old who was the main beacon of light in Royal Blue in what was a chaotic season under six permanent and temporary managers last time out.

It is believed that the Second City club are preparing an ambitious £6m bid to lure Stansfield - who earned a clean sweep of awards at the club in May after netting 13 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions - back on a permanent basis.

Jay Stansfield 2023/24 Championship stats for Birmingham City - from SofaScore Appearances 43 Goals 12 Shots per Game 2.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 64% Dribble Success Rate 42% Duel Success Rate 29%

Whilst he is currently tied down to a contract in West London until 2027, the report goes on to state that Fulham are open to a sale in what remains in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has since relayed such interest, but has stated that an agreement between the two sides is not yet close.

Jay Stansfield return would only increase Birmingham City's expectations

With all of that being said, some of Football League World's writers have issued their verdict on this potential recapture, as well as what it means for Birmingham's already lofty expectations going into the new season.

Benedict Ferraby

We're only a month into this transfer window, and in truth, it's an ominous sign for the rest of the division that Birmingham can even prepare such a significant bid, regardless of whether they're successful in their pursuit of Stansfield this time or not.

But, if he was to make a move permanent, it's a mouth-watering prospect for Blues fans that he and Alfie May would be lining up against opposition defenders, given both of their previous records at this level, before you even take the former Exeter man's campaign in the second tier into account.

According to estimated figures, Blues have spent over €9m on the recent signings of Willumsun and Klarer, and the aforementioned price tag on Stansfield would take this obscene spending level for a League One side to the most insane of heights, even with Davies stating that more players need to be added throughout the squad.

Given May's record of 66 third tier goals in the last three seasons and Stansfield's well-documented pedigree and future potential, the duo would bare the highest amount of pressure on their shoulders, and could be expected to hit at least 15-20 goals as a bare minimum as a result.

However, whilst Blues' ambition under Tom Wagner's stewardship can be commended, a failure to live up to such demands could mean the project may stutter and have ramifications on future spending sprees, especially as they face a number of sides who are seasoned at this level and have a number of well-established partnerships among their XI's, which Birmingham do not have in parts amid the mass influx of new signings.

Even without such spending power, we have seen fellow big clubs, such as Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest remain in this division for some time, which is the one factor Birmingham should always be wary of.

Regardless, this would potentially be the biggest coup a League One side has ever managed to pull off, especially when his parent club has already snubbed loan interest from sides of a current higher standpoint, with Hull City reportedly expressing their keenness to strike a deal last month.

Alfie Burns

One thing you can't criticise Birmingham for this summer is their ambition. They are already throwing serious money at getting out of League One and this deal will trump anything they've done before.

£6m is a serious fee for a League One side to be paying, but given Stansfield is such a quality talent, it's hardly surprising that if they want him, they are going to have to pay said serious fee.

Stansfield is too good for League One. That's not an outlandish statement, but the way he performed in a struggling Blues side in the Championship last year only underlines that.

If he makes the move to Birmingham a permanent one, he will be playing below his level, something that, in truth, a few members of this Birmingham squad are doing already.

In terms of Birmingham's expectations heading into League One, they are getting towards the point of no excuse when it comes to winning promotion and probably the title. They are flexing their muscles financially in a way we've not seen before in the division. If Davies doesn't deliver a Championship return with the squad he could have, serious questions will be asked.

So, whilst signing a Stansfield at £6m looks incredible business, it does only add to the pressure Birmingham will be under; the target on their back will be bigger than ever, every week. That, then, begs the question of whether this squad has the mentality to thrive alongside the talent.

For what it's worth, it's hard to see them not winning promotion with this potential squad, but it might not be as easy as it should be on paper.