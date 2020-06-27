‘No drive, no passion’ – Many Fulham fans reveal dismay after Leeds loss

Fulham’s top two aspirations took a real hit on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United beat them 3-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites have had a good season in the Championship and after the break in the campaign, hope would have been in place that they were going to close the gap to the top two.

However, a loss to Brentford and now a loss to Leeds – without a goal to show for it – has left them firmly in the play-offs and certainly adrift of Leeds, with West Brom at least continuing to falter.

Form, though, is crucial at this moment in the season and Fulham are right out of it, with fans on social media revealing their concern at the full-time whistle.

Let’s take a look at what has been said as we get ever nearer the end of this elongated campaign and finding out just who will be going up and who will be going down:

Fulham are beaten here at Elland Road.#LEEFUL pic.twitter.com/oz4O4rg8zF — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 27, 2020

Reed is a player on loan yet he was the only one who still continued to give his all, grew frustrated and showed fight even when we went 3-0 down. We are embarrassing. Won’t even make playoffs at this rate. — Henry~🌸 (兄版) (@HenkukuNii) June 27, 2020

Bring him back pic.twitter.com/wAQda6759A — Lee Warner (@LeeWarner19) June 27, 2020

😭there really is levels pic.twitter.com/HVkUi1zGeU — The Magic Mod 🃏✌🏻 (@TaylorMod) June 27, 2020

We don’t deserve to go up. — Jeffrey Steijns (@jesuissjov) June 27, 2020

Never play Ream again, absolute disgrace — Dan (@DanielHarmer7) June 27, 2020

Last two weeks have been embarrassing, Parker must be in borrowed time now — Luc (@lucjhugroo) June 27, 2020

Fulham only turned up first half. Very poor performance Harrison Reed MOM the rest poor very poor. #FFC — Alan (@AlanFehres) June 27, 2020

2 massive games beat easily. Don’t they want to go up may be for the best to be honest as most are not even good enough for the championship — The Magic Mod 🃏✌🏻 (@TaylorMod) June 27, 2020

Parker out — Houghton In (@FFCJack_) June 27, 2020

Rubbish. No drive, no passion, no clue. Time for Parker to go. Even if we hang in for play-offs, I wouldn't fancy us to get through. — Col 🕷 (@Caitch22) June 27, 2020