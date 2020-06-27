Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No drive, no passion’ – Many Fulham fans reveal dismay after Leeds loss

Published

2 mins ago

on

Fulham’s top two aspirations took a real hit on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United beat them 3-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites have had a good season in the Championship and after the break in the campaign, hope would have been in place that they were going to close the gap to the top two.

However, a loss to Brentford and now a loss to Leeds – without a goal to show for it – has left them firmly in the play-offs and certainly adrift of Leeds, with West Brom at least continuing to falter.

Form, though, is crucial at this moment in the season and Fulham are right out of it, with fans on social media revealing their concern at the full-time whistle.

Let’s take a look at what has been said as we get ever nearer the end of this elongated campaign and finding out just who will be going up and who will be going down:


