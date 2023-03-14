This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Chuba Akpom has been in brilliant form this season for Middlesbrough and is one of the reasons that the Teessiders find themselves in with a chance of winning automatic promotion before the end of this current campaign.

Boro are just a handful of points behind Sheffield United in the league table as things stand and with just under a dozen games left in the league it really is up for grabs.

With a player like Akpom around, Boro have every chance of getting over the line in terms of the top two race but, of course, with his form this season in mind there is obviously a chance he will be attracting interest this summer.

Boro triggered a 12-month extension on his contract back in January but, of course, that still isn't a long period in terms of keeping a player around and so we asked FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts and feelings on whether a new contract will be inked:

"I do. He's previously said he feels at home here which is really important after a few years of being unsettled and unwanted to a degree. He was training with the u21s last summer so the fact we're having this conversation is testament to his hard work, graft and commitment to improve and to change the minds of everybody and the narrative of his own career.

"There will be clubs around him because he has had an excellent season. It's not just his goals but his whole game that has been transformed to a whole another level but I have no doubts that he'll sign on the dotted line and commit his future to Middlesbrough."

The Verdict

A key line in Dana's answer is that Akpom should be feeling really settled at Boro and that should count for a lot.

This season has been arguably his best to date in his career and that is because he has found some rhythm at Boro under manager Michael Carrick.

He should be wary of throwing that away and moving on when it comes to a decision on his future.