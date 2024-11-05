Cardiff City reportedly made contact with Norwegian coach Eirik Horneland in the immediate aftermath of Erol Bulut’s dismissal in September.

The Bluebirds have been searching for a permanent replacement for the 49-year-old since his dismissal in the early weeks of the campaign.

Omer Riza has stepped into the role on an interim basis, and has impressed his with his performance, overseeing four wins from seven games.

Horneland has been building a reputation for himself as a strong coach with his work with Brann, where he has been in charge since August 2021.

The 49-year-old has led the team to 84 wins from 132 games in charge, winning the first division league title in 2022, as well as the Norwegian Football Cup in 2023, in the process.

Omer Riza's Cardiff City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 7 4 2 1 57.1

Cardiff linked to Norwegian coach

Speaking on TV2’s Spiss Vinkel podcast, former Brann midfielder Vegard Leikvoll Moberg claimed that Cardiff were in contact with the club over potentially appointing Horneland.

However, it is unclear whether that interest remains given contact was first made in late September.

"I was actually called at the end of September,” said Moberg.

“These are facts and not rumours, but there was someone who was going to check up on Horneland from Cardiff City.

“So there is no doubt that there is interest in Horneland.

"It was a Norwegian who called on behalf of Cardiff.

“They wanted to hear what he is like as a coach and as a person - everything is possible."

According to Wales Online, the permanent manager’s position is Riza’s to lose at this stage, although it is unclear what time frame exists on any potential confirmation of his promotion to the position, if it is to happen.

Riza has previously worked at Leyton Orient, where he also oversaw only seven games in a caretaker spell.

Cardiff City league position

Cardiff have moved off the bottom of the Championship table during Riza’s time in charge of the team.

The Bluebirds are currently 17th in the standings, three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.

The Welsh outfit are unbeaten in their last six fixtures, winning four and drawing two, with their last defeat coming against Hull City on 28 September.

Next up for Cardiff is a midweek clash away to Luton Town on Wednesday evening in an 8pm kick-off, where a victory could take them to the top half of the second division if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Riza has given Cardiff a difficult decision to make

Riza has righted the ship at Cardiff, and has made a compelling case to become the next permanent manager.

But the club should be wary that they have fallen into this trap before where they’ve hired a caretaker manager to a permanent position, and then the form hasn’t been maintained.

While Riza has done a great job, it is still worth considering looking around the market to see who else might be available.

Someone like Horneland could be a strong candidate given his success in Norway, and we’ve seen managers like Martí Cifuentes come from Scandinavia and succeed in the Championship lately too.