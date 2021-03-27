‘No doubt’ – Key Reading FC man linked with fresh Madejski Stadium departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bayern Munich are set to reignite their interest in signing Reading midfielder Michael Olise according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

The Royals youngster has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings for Veljko Paunovic’s side this term, in what has been his breakthrough season with the Berkshire-based side.

Olise has been on hand to score five goals and provide ten assists in all competitions this term, as Reading look to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

They’re well-positioned to do just that, with Paunovic’s side currently sat sixth in the Championship table, as they head into their final eight matches of the 2020/21 season.

Olise’s strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all registering their interest in landing his signature.

Bayern Munich had previously been interested in a deal to sign Olise though, and are set to renew their interest in the 19-year-old. Olise’s Reading team-mate Omar Richards is set to sign for the German giants later this year, after reportedly agreeing a deal with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

But should Reading be resigned to losing Olise in the summer transfer window or not?

We discuss…

Phil Spencer:

There’s no doubt that Michael Olise will be moving on.

The midfielder looks like a real talent and given the calibre of teams who are said to be interested I think it’ll be hard for Reading to compete.

The only way that the Royals would stand a chance is if they were able to secure promotion to the Premier League, but on current form, that’s a bit of an ask.

So that’s why I believe that he’s approaching the end of his time at the club.

Jordan Rushworth:

Michael Olise seems to have made it clear that he sees his long-term future away from Reading now and his development this season might have potentially outgrown the Royals, especially if they do not earn promotion to the Premier League. It now seems to be a case of the club trying to maximise the amount of money that are able to get for him.

There are many examples now of young talented players leaving English clubs and moving abroad and showing real development in their game and also earning international recognition. That will have been noted by players like Olise and it is no surprise to see that a move to clubs like Bayern Munich become an option they find hard to turn down.

Reading have got used to losing players in such a fashion now with both Omar Richards and Danny Loader having recently left for clubs in Europe. It shows the Royals might need to start doing more to protect the long-term futures of their assets coming through their academy.

It does seem like Olise will be playing somewhere else next season and his next destination is one that he needs to choose wisely. The 19-year-old will not want to regret his decision and end up not getting much game time at his next club.

Chris Gallagher:

Unfortunately for Royals fans, yes.

The youngster has been a revelation this season, so it’s no surprise to see a host of top clubs are monitoring Olise. His contract situation makes him a potential bargain and it’s also why Reading have little chance of keeping him.

The brutal reality is the appeal of some of these clubs will be too much for the player. Of course, they will also be able to offer him more money, which is always an important factor.

The only possibility Reading have of convincing Olise to sign a new deal is if they win promotion, and that’s still achievable, but even then it will still be tough.

Whether moving away would be good for his development is certainly debatable, as a few more years playing regularly for the Royals would be more beneficial than sitting on the bench elsewhere. Realistically though, a big move is in the pipeline for Olise and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.