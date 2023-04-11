West Bromwich Albion winger Jed Wallace believes his side could be beating "teams like" Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns considering their current home form, speaking to BBC Radio WM after the two sides' clash.

The Baggies were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi scoring the hosts' goals - and from there - it looked as though it would be a comfortable afternoon for Carlos Corberan's men.

Albion have been very good at home under the Spanish manager's tenure - but it all fell apart for them in the end with Lyndon Dykes managing to halve the deficit for the visitors in the 22nd minute.

And the visitors were level just after the interval when Josh Griffths' mistake allowed Chris Martin to get himself on the scoresheet, securing QPR a point as they managed to increase their advantage over relegation rivals Reading.

QPR's struggles in 2023

Winning just one game in 2023, with that victory coming against Watford at Loftus Road, many people would have been expecting the Baggies to come away from the game with all three points.

Discontent from the supporters was clear to see on Good Friday against Preston North End with Tom Cannon's double consigning the West London side to another miserable defeat.

Neil Critchley won just one of his 12 league games in charge and successor Ainsworth is struggling too.

What did Jed Wallace say?

Perhaps bearing QPR's poor form in mind, Albion's Wallace was furious with his team after the final whistle with the Baggies losing two points from a winning position.

Managing to get themselves in a very strong position early on, they should have gone on and added to their lead, but confidence seems to be an issue judging by some of their recent results.

Making a brutally honest claim about yesterday's opponents, Wallace said (via the Express and Star): "No disrespect to QPR, I've got a lot of respect for Gareth Ainsworth and have played against his Wycombe teams for years but we should be beating teams like that at home with the form we've had, especially after going 2-0 up."

Is Wallace right?

On paper, West Brom should have come out on top against QPR because the latter were struggling majorly before this game but have given themselves a much-needed boost after taking a point away from the Midlands.

And you can understand Wallace's point because they have been very good at home under their current manager, with their victories at The Hawthorns previously giving them the opportunity to rise up the table and establish themselves as play-off candidates.

Considering how much was at stake in that game too, with Albion having the chance to keep in touch with the top six, it's a surprise that they let QPR back into the game.

However, the visitors have a talented side despite their struggles and this is why it's not a major shock that they managed to get back into the game, with Ainsworth's man management potentially paying dividends.

The away side will need to build on this if they want to give themselves the best possible chance of survival - because they remain just two points above the drop zone at this point.