Highlights Birmingham City's head coach, John Eustace, was sacked despite a strong start to the season, reflecting a misalignment between him and the club's vision.

Birmingham City currently sits in sixth position in the Championship table, showing their strong performance under Eustace's leadership.

Negotiations are ongoing for Wayne Rooney to become the next head coach, although Carlton Palmer suggests that Michael Beale would be a better choice for a team that wants to play attacking football.

Birmingham City created some shockwaves in the footballing world at the start of the week as it was announced that their head coach John Eustace was exiting the club.

Despite a strong start to the 2023-24 season, Eustace was given his marching orders by the relatively new Blues ownership, citing that they wanted a manager who plays 'no fear' football and who is aligned with their vision.

CEO Garry Cook has since revealed that there had been a 'misalignment' between Eustace and the board of directors in regards to where the club wants to be, and that in turn has led to a change in the dugout.

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Despite Eustace having a solid start to the 2023-24 season with the Blues, he was still sacked by the new Birmingham board.

And considering he had the club in sixth position going into the second international break of the campaign, it has been deemed as a harsh decision.

Whoever is the new boss at St Andrew's will have a talented squad to work with and a team that is currently in a strong position, and that is expected to be Wayne Rooney.

Negotiations are said to be continuing, according to Sky Sports, with regard to the former England international taking over from Eustace, but it is widely expected that he will be the next head coach of City.

Who does Carlton Palmer think should be hired as Birmingham City manager?

Instead of Rooney, ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that recently sacked Rangers boss Michael Beale would be the ideal candidate if Birmingham's new owners want to see attacking football.

Beale had a great start to his managerial career in 2022 with QPR before the vultures started circling, and even though his jumping ship to Ibrox did not go as planned, there will be a chance somewhere for the 43-year-old to rebuild himself.

"Mick Beale is looking for a job back in the English Football League after his exit from Glasgow Rangers," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"He had an impressive spell at QPR which prompted his move to Rangers, which did not work out for him.

"When manager of QPR, 22 games he was in charge - won nine, drew five, lost eight, with an impressive win ratio of 40 percent.

"Even though it didn't work out at Rangers, he still left with a win ratio of 72 percent, obviously that would be expected though in that league.

"I think Beale would appeal to a lot of clubs in the Championship.

"No disrespect to Wayne Rooney, who is a legend of the sport, but Beale would be the ideal replacement for John Eustace at Birmingham if what you're saying is you want to see entertaining football."