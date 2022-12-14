“No disrespect to Shota…” – Cyrus Christie opens up on life at Hull City under Liam Rosenior

Cyrus Christie has opened up on what life at Hull City has been like under new manager Liam Rosenior.

The former defender arrived in November as the replacement to Shota Arveladze following a poor start to the campaign.

The Ireland international believes that the new Tigers boss has brought greater clarity to the side’s tactical structure.

Christie compared Arveladze and Rosenior, claiming that the 38-year old has brought a freshness to proceedings which has led to a boost in confidence for the squad.

The full back admitted that the first team weren’t comfortable with the previous regime and that the lack of ideas from the manager led to the players falling back into bad habits.

“No disrespect to Shota, but for me personally, I feel there’s a lot more clarity in what we’re doing,” said Christie, via Hull Live.

“I feel like that was one of the major things that was missing in the previous regime.

“I don’t think we had an indemnity at that point, either. I’ve said it before when things are tough, you need an identity or some sort of DNA to fall back on, and I feel that we didn’t have that.

“We were all just playing free for all and people were falling back to what they felt comfortable with and it wasn’t good enough.

“Now, the new manager has come in and I feel like we have an identity, a DNA and people will start to see it the more and more we play.

“They may have already seen it in the first game at Millwall we showed character going down to 10 men so we know that we’re more than capable of it, it’s about a lot of the lads having the confidence to keep doing it, week in and week out.”

Christie joined the Tigers during the summer, arriving as a free agent having departed Fulham at the end of his contract.

The 30-year old has featured 16 times in the Championship so far this season, contributing two goals in the process.

Hull are currently 21st in the second division table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Up next for Rosenior’s side is the visit of Sunderland to the MKM Stadium on 17 December.

The Verdict

Rosenior has overseen four games since taking charge at Hull, drawing two, winning one and losing one.

This weekend will be only his second home game as manager as the team seeks a first victory at the MKM Stadium since 5 October.

Arveladze was overseeing a directionless team that struggled for results.

Rosenior has already given the team a greater tactical cohesion that has allowed them to earn some decent results, with a 0-0 draw away to Watford a good start to this second portion of the campaign post-World Cup break.