Highlights Greg Halford believes Sheffield United should have performed better in the 2008/09 play-off final against Burnley.

Halford questions whether a different manager, specifically Neil Warnock, would have led Sheffield United to automatic promotion.

Despite Kevin Blackwell's coaching philosophy, Sheffield United had the talent to win the game but were unable to handle the occasion.

Greg Halford has been speaking about his time on loan to Sheffield United from Sunderland in the 2008/09 season.

Halford, who most recently played in the English Football League in 2018 with Cardiff City and now plays for non-league side Hashtag United, was part of the Blades team who reached the 2008/09 play-off final but were beaten by Burnley.

He has had his say on that defeat and whether the squad should have done better in that game as well as during the season overall on the Under The Cosh podcast.

Should Sheffield United have beaten Burnley in the play-off final?

Sheffield United had beaten Preston North End over two legs to get to the final of the play-offs with Halford scoring the only goal in the second leg to get the Blades to the final.

Burnley had overcome Reading 3-0 on aggregate to get to Wembley where Wade Elliott scored for them in the 13th minute to send them to the Premier League.

Halford believes nerves got the better of his teammates on that day.

Reflecting on his time in the EFL, he said: "We just didn't turn up. You look at our squad compared to Burnley's and no disrespect to Burnley because they were a good team but we should have walked that game, we should have walked the league.

"You know James Beattie first half of the season, Danny Webber, Billy Sharp, Arturo Lupoli, Kilgallon, Kyle Walker, Kyle Naughton, and Paddy (Kenny) as well it was an unbelievable team."

Would Sheffield United have done better with a different manager?

Kevin Blackwell was in charge of Sheffield United that season after he replaced Bryan Robson in 2008, and Halford has questioned whether the club would have gone up automatically with someone else in charge.

He said: "I'm not going to speak badly of Blackwell because he took me to the club, he put me as a striker, which I loved but on the same point, if we had a manager like (Neil) Warnock we would have walked the league.

"In terms of tactical awareness, he (Blackwell) wasn't the best, I think he'd say the same thing.

"His philosophy after every game we lost that season was that we didn't run hard enough, we didn't run far enough and if we run far enough and outwork the other team we will always win.

"But again we still managed to get to the play-off final, we still should have done the job no matter what and we had the players to do it."

Warnock would go on to have Blackwell as his assistant at Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, and Crystal Palace which possibly backs up Halford's point that him being the main man that season didn't necessarily help them.

Blackwell did enough though to get Sheffield United one game away from the Premier League and sometimes the occasion can get the better of players, which it evidently did to his group back in 2009.