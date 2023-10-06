Highlights John Eustace is a potential candidate for the Glasgow Rangers job, but it is unclear who the club will ultimately choose.

Carlton Palmer believes Eustace should at least consider holding talks with Rangers, as they are a massive club and he may find it hard to turn down the opportunity.

It is uncertain whether Eustace would be a good appointment for Rangers, as the previous English manager, Michael Beale, faced difficulties and was sacked after a disappointing season. Job security at Birmingham, where Eustace currently manages, may also be a factor to consider.

John Eustace is one of many names to have been linked with the Glasgow Rangers vacancy - but it remains to be seen who the Glasgow giants will go for in their bid to replace Michael Beale.

Beale was sacked after just ten-and-a-half months at the Ibrox helm, and with names such as Kevin Muscat, Frank Lampard and Eustace being linked with the job, there doesn't seem to be one clear front-runner just yet.

Eustace has been touted with the job after delivering some stellar results at St. Andrew's, though it's thought that he is hesitant on the job. But regardless of his stance, Carlton Palmer believes he should at least hold talks with the Scottish Premiership output - adding a 'no disrespect to Birmingham' message to boot.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the potential appointment of John Eustace at Rangers?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believed that despite Birmingham's strong start to the season, Eustace could find the pull of Rangers too hard to turn down at this point in his managerial career.

He said: “After a fantastic start to the season, John Eustace and Birmingham have fallen away a little bit, City are mid-table on 15 points after picking up their first win in six games.

“John’s name has again been linked with the Glasgow Rangers job and, in some quarters, John - who has distanced him from the job - is said to be interested.

"My opinion is Rangers are a massive club, and they should be interested. No disrespect to Birmingham City. If the opportunity comes, he can explore the situation and see what is ahead of him before making a final decision, and I think he should do that.

“Whether he should stay at Birmingham or not is always a Catch-22 situation. He showed them loyalty, and then in the summer, Birmingham were taken over by new owners and they were linked with Mark Hughes who is now out of work.

“So who knows what happens in the future. You have to look and make the right decision and make the right decision for you.”

Would John Eustace be a good appointment for Rangers?

Given what has just happened at Rangers, it could be a tricky one to call. Michael Beale was in a similar position last year when he took over Glasgow Rangers from the Championship's Queens Park Rangers.

Whilst he was an initial success at Ibrox, this season has been nothing short of shambolic from the Englishman. Three defeats in his opening seven league games, including an Old Firm loss and a 3-1 pummelling by Aberdeen, has seen Rangers already fall seven points behind their bitter rivals Celtic in the title race, and after spending £18million in the transfer window, it's been enough to see him get the chop.

There is nothing to suggest the same couldn't happen to Eustace. He has got job security at Birmingham, where fans have warmed to his style of play and despite only being one point out of the play-off zone, it's a dogfight to finish in the top six - only two points separate fourth place and 14th.

If he fails to finish in the top six, Eustace could be looking at himself wishing he had taken the Rangers job - but equally, that could flip on its head in a year's time.