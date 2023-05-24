Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie doesn’t believe Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse will be an improvement on what David Moyes currently has in his squad.

Will James Ward-Prowse leave Southampton?

With the south coast side having suffered relegation from the Premier League this season, they’re vulnerable to losing some key players this summer. And, Ward-Prowse certainly falls into that category, with the skipper having featured in every game so far, whilst he is also the top scorer and leads the way for assists.

Therefore, it’s no surprise the England international is expected to depart, and it has been claimed that the Hammers are monitoring the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, who is likely to move on himself this summer.

Yet, speaking to West Ham Zone, McAvennie explained why he wouldn’t be too excited by the prospect of Ward-Prowse moving to the capital.

“Listen he can take a free-kick, and he can take a corner, but has he got that grit and determination in midfield? I don’t know. As I say, we've got good players. Ward-Prowse is a good player, but we’ve got good players. Some players are not getting a game like Fornals, he’d be in the same bracket as that.

“I don’t think he’d come to West Ham to play cup games. I don’t see why he’d do that. I think he’s a decent player but I don’t think he’s going to come to West Ham and make them better. I don’t think so.

“No disrespect to him, he’s a good player, but they’ve got good players and I don’t think he comes in and takes them up. He’s not won anything, so he’s not a winner, and he’s not going to make them a better team. I don’t think he’d be a good signing.”

Ward-Prowse will be playing in the Premier League next season

This seems like a harsh assessment from McAvennie because Ward-Prowse has been a reliable performer in the Premier League over a long period of time, so you can be sure that he will earn a move to the top-flight.

Whilst many would disagree with McAvennie’s assessment, the reality is that there is a lot of quality in the West Ham midfield, and whoever they do sign is going to need to be quality in order to improve the XI, which is what the summer will be about for Moyes.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Ward-Prowse is sure to get his move this summer, even if it’s not West Ham, as he is one of few to emerge with any credit from the Saints this season.