Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer cannot see Kieran McKenna leaving Ipswich Town for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton eyeing Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna

Brighton & Hove Albion could find themselves looking for a new manager this summer as speculation continues over the future of Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian earned a lot of plaudits last season for what he achieved with the Seagulls, but this campaign has been somewhat different, and there have been rumours that De Zerbi could look to leave at the end of the season.

There are fears that he could walk away from Brighton in the summer, and it now seems the Premier League side is putting plans in place in case that does happen.

According to The Guardian, Brighton will target Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna if De Zerbi does leave.

This comes as the Tractor Boys are now one point away from sealing automatic promotion to the Premier League, and that could be sealed on Saturday as they host Huddersfield Town on the final game of the season.

This report states that Ipswich’s promotion wouldn’t stop Brighton from pursuing McKenna, and they are hoping that the possibility to work with the club, as well as their potentially larger transfer budget, could be enough to persuade the 37-year-old to move.

Carlton Palmer can’t see Kieran McKenna leaving Ipswich for Brighton

Here, we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Brighton & Hove Albion looking to target Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna if current boss Roberto De Zerbi leaves this summer.

Palmer thinks Kieran McKenna wouldn’t leave Ipswich to go to Brighton, but he would leave if the likes of Manchester United or Liverpool came in for his services.

Palmer exclusively told Football League World: “Yes, rumours are surfacing again about Kieran McKenna.

“Brighton, who have always said that if their manager left then they would move for Kieran McKenna. That's now re-surfaced, of course, other clubs are going to be interested in Kieran McKenna both home and abroad. He has done a fantastic job.

“I can't see him leaving, no disrespect to Brighton Football Club. I can't see him leaving Ipswich to go to Brighton.

“If he's going to leave to go anywhere, it will be to a top Premier League club, no disrespect, I'm talking about the likes of Manchester United, the likes of Liverpool.

“He's got good owners that have backed him, and they'll back him again in the Premier League. They’ll 100% back him again. He is one game away from taking them back-to-back promotions, so why would you leave Ipswich Town unless something comes along.

“He’s going to have a folk hero status, and they've got Huddersfield at home; I expect them to see that over the line and back-to-back promotions.

“Fantastic achievement, the manner in which he's done it has been absolutely fantastic. As I said, I can't see Kieran leaving Ipswich to go to Brighton, but there are going to be plenty of offers for this young man.”

Kieran McKenna speculation will continue as long as he is Ipswich manager

The job that Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich Town has been magnificent; he walked into a club sat near the bottom end of League One, guided them to safety, and then got them back into the Championship and now on the brink of Premier League football.

So, given how well he has done, it is no surprise that his name is cropping up in terms of these possible managerial vacancies at Premier League level.

Football has changed somewhat in recent times, with clubs looking at the more up-and-coming managers rather than the more experienced heads.

McKenna fits that profile, and while he continues to be Ipswich manager, he will always be linked to these types of jobs.

The one advantage the Tractor Boys may have is that McKenna could remain loyal to the club this summer if they do seal promotion to the Premier League.