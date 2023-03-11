“No disrespect” – Gary Rowett makes “upgrade” claim involving Millwall star and West Brom’s Jed Wallace

Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes Zian Flemming is an “upgrade” on his former winger and current West Bromwich Albion star Jed Wallace judging by his numbers, speaking to the South London Press.

Wallace was their biggest attacking threat during his stay at The Den, initially joining on two loan spells before making his move to the English capital permanent during the summer of 2017.

Recording six goals and 12 assists for the Lions last season, it was unclear how they were going to replace him with the winger linking up with league rivals West Bromwich Albion last summer on the expiration of his contract.

The Lions’ hierarchy stepped up and provided the funding needed to add some attacking firepower in his absence, funding moves for Flemming, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Andreas Voglsammer.

Flemming has been their most important asset, thriving since his switch from Fortuna Sittard last year with 13 goals and two assists to his name in 32 league appearances this term.

That’s seven more goals than Wallace and he still has 11 more league games to go to improve that tally, with the Lions also having the opportunity to seal a place in the play-offs.

Without wanting to be disrespectful to West Brom’s Wallace, Rowett hailed Flemming for his ability to fill the void that the winger created following his departure.

The Lions’ boss said: “Signing Zian was always going to need to work for us because he was essentially replacing Jed [Wallace], who was an important member of our team and had so much of a part to play in our attacking set up.

“If you look at Zian’s numbers, it has been incredible.

“He’s been an upgrade really, that’s no disrespect, just in terms of the numbers.”

The Verdict:

Wallace is still doing reasonably well at Albion this season and has probably been one of their most impressive signings this season with five goals and seven assists in the league.

That isn’t a bad total considering Albion struggled during the early stages of the season – and you also have to bear in mind that he has been played in a central position at times under Corberan.

That position doesn’t really suit him – because he’s at his best when he’s swinging in crosses – with his deliveries able to be a game-changer.

It’s just a shame that the Lions’ supporters never got to witness Flemming and Wallace on the same team because you feel they would be quite comfortably in the top six now if they had both at their disposal.

Flemming has been an excellent asset since his switch to the English capital and he has certainly been one of the signings of the season in the EFL. Keeping hold of him beyond this summer may be difficult if they don’t win promotion though.