Sheffield United earned promotion to the Premier League midweek with a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic sealed the Blades’ place back in the top flight after two seasons in the second tier.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have consistently been in the top two for the majority of the campaign, and secured their automatic promotion with two games spare.

Despite pressure from Luton Town and Middlesbrough in recent weeks, the team didn’t stutter on their way over the line.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

However, Carlton Palmer believes that it will be difficult for them to retain their place in the Premier League beyond one season.

He has urged whoever takes over the club to show ambition and invest into the first team squad.

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobousi has been linked with the purchase of the club, but it has been reported that his bid to takeover United is set to collapse following a breakdown in talks with Prince Abdullah.

The 57-year-old claimed the current squad is not good enough to survive in the Premier League, and believes that recruitment will also be key to keeping important players such as Iliman Ndiaye.

“Listen, it’s a gulf between the Championship to the Premier League,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Sheffield United will know that.

“They’ll need to keep their best players, like Ndiaye.

“They’ll need to hope the takeover is done and sorted quickly so they can recruit and recruit well.

“They will need to.

“The present squad, no disrespect, would get relegated from the Premier League, so they need to bring in players and strengthen the squad.

“And so they will be hoping the takeover happens quickly.

“The new guy coming in, I’m reliably informed by Simon Jordan, has a lot of money, so it’ll be exciting and obviously that will convince the likes of Ndiaye and their other top players to stay at the football club.”

Is the current Sheffield United squad ready for the Premier League?

Stars such as Ahmedhodzic, Berge and Ndiaye all look ready to take the top flight by storm.

Others have top flight experience, such as John Egan, George Baldock and Oliver Norwood.

There is a mix of exciting young talent and experienced veterans in this squad, but perhaps it is lacking that cutting edge that makes it Premier League ready.

Survival will be even tougher than last time around under Chris Wilder as the strength of the league has only improved in the intervening years, meaning Heckingbottom will have his work cut out for him over the next 12 months.