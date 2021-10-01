‘No denying his quality’ – Lys Mousset’s first team involvement at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lys Mousset has endured a very stop start time at Sheffield United since arriving from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019.

The Frenchman is back in contention for some first team action at Bramall Lane and will give Slavisa Jokanovic a lot to consider.

The Blades are well stocked up front with Ollie McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp so it will be tough for Mousset to force his way in.

The 25-year-old would offer a point of difference to their attacking contingent and his ability to run in behind is something that United do not currently have in their side. It will be interesting to see how the Serbian manager trusts the Frenchman with minutes, it is obvious that Mousset could be a valuable attacking option in the second tier.

Here, we have gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether or not they believe Lys Mousset should be a regular starter for Sheffield United…

Alfie Burns

Not for me, particularly not if Slavisa Jokanovic is going to persist with a 4-2-3-1 system.

Billy Sharp has the job of spearheading the side right now and Mousset ever providing the goal threat he does is a big ask.

Then you’ve got players like Ollie McBurnie and Rhian Brewster waiting in the wings.

McBurnie should be the ideal man to lead the line on his own and I think we will see a touch more of him between now and Christmas. Then, if you are going to ever play a two, Jokanovic will be leaning towards a Brewster or David McGoldrick to come in before Mousset.

There’s no denying his quality, just the system the Blades play and the plethora of attacking talent they have, it’s hard to see him ever getting a regular game.

Ned Holmes

Adam Jones

Mousset has to earn his starting place on merit with his current performances in training – and can’t afford to live off his impressive pre-season and hope Slavisa Jokanovic picks him solely because of that.

Billy Sharp has stepped up well with six goal contributions in ten games, so he should keep his place barring a loss in form – and the onus will be on Mousset to step up and put himself in contention for a starting spot at Bramall Lane.

In saying that, the likes Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster haven’t exactly set the world alight this term, so the Frenchman does deserve his place on the bench when he’s fully fit.

However, it would almost be nonsensical to play him, as a starter or a substitute, if he isn’t fully fit for tomorrow’s tie at the Vitality Stadium with the international break coming round the corner.

This interval would give him the chance to build even more match fitness and show Jokanovic why he should be a starter in South Yorkshire again.

One more thing: he will need to improve on his goalscoring record from last term, otherwise he’s getting nowhere near the first 11. His overall play may be valuable – but he needs to be a reliable source of goals in their quest for promotion.

Can he do it? We’ll wait and see.