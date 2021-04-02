‘No De Wijs… Pain’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Coventry

Queens Park Rangers play host to Coventry City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the hectic Easter schedule kicks off the season run-in after the international break.

For Rangers, it’s a chance to try and finish this season on a high note with 2021 proving a really decent year in terms of the pick up in results they have had since the turn of the calendar year.

Indeed, they’ll look to build on that in the summer but first is a need to maintain and build momentum for the final weeks of the campaign as they look to finish in the top ten.

Coventry City stand in their way this afternoon and will present a tough test with them fighting for every point at the moment in terms of the relegation battle.

Mark Warburton has named his XI for this one, then, so let’s take a closer look at the reaction from Hoops fans to it…

