‘No De Wijs… Pain’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Coventry
Queens Park Rangers play host to Coventry City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the hectic Easter schedule kicks off the season run-in after the international break.
For Rangers, it’s a chance to try and finish this season on a high note with 2021 proving a really decent year in terms of the pick up in results they have had since the turn of the calendar year.
Indeed, they’ll look to build on that in the summer but first is a need to maintain and build momentum for the final weeks of the campaign as they look to finish in the top ten.
Coventry City stand in their way this afternoon and will present a tough test with them fighting for every point at the moment in terms of the relegation battle.
Mark Warburton has named his XI for this one, then, so let’s take a closer look at the reaction from Hoops fans to it…
👊 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥'𝗦!#QPRCOV pic.twitter.com/FtsNO0vbam
— QPR FC (@QPR) April 2, 2021
Knew Lumley would play today.
Come on Joe not going to get many better chances than this!
— paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) April 2, 2021
Well this is gonna end badly…🔵⚪
— DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) April 2, 2021
No shots at goal please for cov
— Cole (@cole_qpr) April 2, 2021
Buzzing for Lumley tbf
— Dan smart (@danQPRsmart) April 2, 2021
No De Wijs = Pain
— Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) April 2, 2021
Come on Joe💙 good game today🙏
— Jae Temple (@JaeTemple1) April 2, 2021
Come on Lumley, we’ve got your back today!
— Dom Larter (@DomLarter) April 2, 2021