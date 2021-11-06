‘No complaints’ – These Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson drops team news

Lee Johnson has made six changes from the side who were defeated 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek for Sunderland’s FA Cup first round tie against Mansfield Town.

The Black Cats lost against the Stags 1-0 in the identical fixture last season so you can guarantee that Nigel Clough’s men will not be lacking any inspiration at the Stadium of Light. Lee Johnson is under pressure to address the club’s three match losing streak this afternoon but will also certainly be prioritising the Black Cats’ League One efforts over an FA Cup run.

The six changes are as follows: Lee Burge replaces Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Frederik Alves comes in for Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright for Callum Doyle, Leon Dajaku for Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton for Luke O’Nien and, finally, Nathan Broadhead comes in for Ross Stewart.

Sunderland supporters will be excited by the prospect of seeing Broadhead in action again, the Everton loanee returned at Hillsborough after six matches on the sidelines and can showcase his ability against a backline that has struggled more often than not in League Two so far this season.

Elliot Embleton is another positive selection, the academy graduate has been very impressive in combination with Ross Stewart this season and being trusted with a starting XI place suggests he is nearing full fitness.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Sunderland fans on Twitter…

Broadhead when he bangs a hat rick on his return pic.twitter.com/5fTnwLapAU — Lewis (@Lewis_h__) November 6, 2021

Alves right back should be interesting — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) November 6, 2021

This is more like it 🔴⚪️ ha’way the lads — Knightsy (@KnightsyFN) November 6, 2021

Dajaku and Broadhead 😍🔴⚪ — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) November 6, 2021

No complaints with this team. It’s strong enough to secure victory & it also gives much-needed game time to the likes of Alves & Broadhead. Good to see Embleton starting as well. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/uB36obd2OU — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) November 6, 2021

Seems capable enough but we’ll see https://t.co/uo2h7e8oFy — BRI-SAFC (@safcking) November 6, 2021