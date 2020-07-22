‘No complaints’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans rally behind team news emerging from Elland Road

Charlton Athletic are searching for the crucial victory that will secure their Championship status this evening when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road.

Of course, Leeds already have the title wrapped up and they are trying to contain big celebrations this evening as the Whites wave goodbye to the Championship.

For Lee Bowyer and Charlton, though, there’s a fight at the other end of the table and a big victory is needed tonight to secure the Addicks’ Championship status.

In terms of Bowyer’s selection this evening, he’s brought Aiden McGeady back into his starting line-up:

Dillon Phillips continues in goal, with Tom Lockyer, Jason Pearce and Nabby Sarr in a three-man defence.

Adam Matthews and Alfie Doughty serve as wing-backs, with Josh Cullen and Sam Field centrally.

McGeady has the task of making things happen, whilst Macauley Bonne and Josh Davison are in attack.

The response to the team news has been a good one from most of the Charlton fans, whilst others are just desperate to motivate their side ahead of such a tense night…

