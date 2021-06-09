Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘No complaints from me’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Lyle Taylor transfer update emerges

Stoke City are set to open talks to sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, according to the Mirror.

Michael O’Neill is keen to bolster his attacking options this summer, following an injury to Tyrese Campbell in 2020/21.

According to the Mirror, the Potters have identified Taylor as a potential target, with talks set to be opened over the potential signing of the 31-year-old.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer last summer, arriving from Charlton Athletic after scoring 11 goals in 22 games for the Addicks in 2019/20.

But Taylor struggled for regular game time last season, starting only 15 times in the Championship, scoring four goals in 39 league appearances.

Forest are now understood to be willing to listen to offers for Taylor, as Chris Hughton plans to rebuild his squad this summer.

Expectations were high when Taylor initially arrived at the City Ground. His goal-to-game record in 2019/20 was impressive, and was seen as a prolific forward at this level.

On a free transfer, too, it looked to be shrewd business, as Sabri Lamouchi planned to bring in competition for Lewis Grabban.

But Taylor has flattered to deceive on Trentside, and here’s how fans have reacted to the news that he could be set to move to Stoke…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

