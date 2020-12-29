‘No comparison’ – Pundit makes transfer claim involving Middlesbrough and Celtic

Football pundit Simon Ferry has spoken out about the possibility of Patrick Roberts making a return to Celtic in January, with the former Hoops man making a comparison between the players current club Middlesbrough and the Scottish Champions in a recent interview with Go Radio.

Roberts has once again been shipped out on loan by parent club Manchester City this term and has largely failed to make an impact for Boro so far, failing to register either an assist or goal in first seven league outings for the Championship outfit.

This has lead to the former Fulham youngster being told that he is free to leave the Riverside Stadium in January, leading to reports linking the winger with a sensational return to Celtic Park – a club in which he played some of his best football after spending two seasons on loan in Glasgow between 2016 and 2018.

Now Ferry has opened up on the potential move, with the pundit stating the following to Go Radio:

“I think it’d be a no-brainer.

“Celtic have missed that sort of magic on the wings this year.

“It’s down to confidence.

“You think of Patrick Roberts when he first broke into the scene with Fulham as a 16-year-old kid and he ripped the Championship up.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Middlesbrough in 2020?

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No

“He’s now gone back to the Championship four or five years older and he can’t get a game.

“These players think the grass is greener down south. Patrick Roberts wanted to go back down to England to play.

“But when you realise you’re going from a Celtic to a Middlesbrough, it’s a totally different level.

“I’ve no doubt that Patrick Roberts would walk back up here to play for Celtic because playing for Middlesbrough is no comparison.”

Roberts previously made 78 appearances for the Glasgow outfit, notching up 18 goals and 26 assists, thus becoming a favourite amongst the club’s fanbase in the process.

The Verdict

I can quite confidently say that I think this move is going to come to fruition as Celtic have a strong recent record for bringing back their former heroes, with Fraser Forster’s return from Southampton being one of the most recent examples.

It feels unlikely that we will see Roberts turning out for Boro again this term and I don’t believe many at the club will miss him as he really hasn’t shown anywhere near enough during his short time there.

He performed strongly last season during his 10 league games but this campaign it’s clear that something hasn’t clicked and for that reason it would be best that the deal is cut short before things get any worse for the 23-year-old.

At his age you need to be playing regularly and quite simply he isn’t going to afforded that at Middlesbrough and quite rightly Neil Warnock has made the decision to let him go.